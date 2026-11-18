Usham said he had met Alabbar "twice or so" and that Alabbar had called him two days earlier. He had asked him about the Israel claims circulating on social media. "He is a good person," Usham said. He relayed Alabbar’s answer: "I am someone who has given a lot of assistance to Palestine. The reason I maintain ties with them is, whether you believe it or not, if you want to help Palestine, it has to be done through them." That was true for delivering food or building a home, Usham said. "So if we don’t keep relations with them, we can’t provide any assistance to Palestine. So that’s why I keep relations. I am not someone who supports Israel or America at all," he said, quoting Alabbar.