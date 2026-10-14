Residents, not guests: Ayla, Henley and the Pearl visa
As Rasmalé draws the outrage, a foreign township rises unnoticed in Noonu.
Artwork: Dosain
Selling the right to stay
Permanent residency
"Many Israelis"
A state within a state
Ready or not
Three names, three sizes
More are coming
Zamani Islands, an integrated resort in South Malé atoll, advertises suites from US$999,000 with a "7% return for 10 years", and mansions from US$25 million.
Trump International Hotel Maldives, announced in November by the London-listed developer Dar Global and the Trump Organization as the world's first "tokenised" hotel development, is due to open in 2028.
Samana Developers of Dubai is building a US$598 million resort with interiors by Elie Saab, due in 2029.
Branded residences are on sale or planned alongside new resorts by Baccarat (62), Aman (16), Corinthia (10) and Nobu in Laamu, and Mondrian in Noonu, according to Forbes.
The four per cent
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