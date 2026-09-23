'Not an inch sold': the Eagle Hills deal and the foreign ownership question
UAE developer says every resale or inheritance restarts a 99-year lease.
Artwork: Dosain
What was signed?
How much will Eagle Hills invest?
How much of Rasmalé does it take?
Can foreigners own land in the Maldives?
What is the 99-year lease that 'resets'?
Does buying a home come with residency?
What happens to housing for Maldivians?
What does the state get?
Tourism GST on every hotel stay, meal, shop and service in the development, "with no concessions".
A 10 per cent share of revenue from the master developer.
4 per cent on every property transaction.
An escrow account in the Maldives holding every sale receipt from the development.
Why do critics object?
What is the case for the deal?
Revenue over rent. The state earns far more from taxing tourism activity than from land rent, so a deal built on revenue shares and GST is worth more than a one-off payment.
Jobs near home. Rasmalé is 17 minutes from Malé by speedboat, so hotel, marina, school and clinic jobs there would let workers go home each night, unlike resort jobs that keep people away from their families for most of the year.
Diversification. The government has repaid more than US$1 billion in foreign debt but cannot keep absorbing fuel shocks and subsidies on its current revenue base. He compared the approach to Dubai and Singapore, which grew from the economic activity that investment set in motion rather than from payments at signing.
Who is Eagle Hills?
What we still don't know
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