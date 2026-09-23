Solih endorsement, plastic phase-out and BML tower

Former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will not contest the MDP presidential primary and will back his former vice president Faisal Naseem, a member of Faisal's campaign team told Mihaaru. The official said Faisal would announce his candidacy and begin campaigning within days. Malé Mayor Adam Azim is expected to be his running mate. Solih and Faisal discussed the primary on Sunday, but Faisal has not commented publicly on the talks or on his bid for the MDP ticket. Solih passed over Faisal as his running mate in the 2023 election, choosing then-MP Mohamed Aslam instead. Faisal, the only vice president to have served a full five-year term, first joined the MDP in 2005 before leaving for the Jumhooree Party in 2008. He rejoined the MDP in February 2024 after 16 years with the JP. Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail and Hulhumalé South MP Dr Ahmed Shamheed are already campaigning openly for the ticket. Former president Mohamed Nasheed has said he will not contest and will support Fayyaz.