Solih endorsement, plastic phase-out and BML tower

Former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will not contest the MDP presidential primary and will back his former vice president Faisal Naseem, a member of Faisal's campaign team told Mihaaru. The official said Faisal would announce his candidacy and begin campaigning within days. Malé Mayor Adam Azim is expected to be his running mate. Solih and Faisal discussed the primary on Sunday, but Faisal has not commented publicly on the talks or on his bid for the MDP ticket. Solih passed over Faisal as his running mate in the 2023 election, choosing then-MP Mohamed Aslam instead. Faisal, the only vice president to have served a full five-year term, first joined the MDP in 2005 before leaving for the Jumhooree Party in 2008. He rejoined the MDP in February 2024 after 16 years with the JP. Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail and Hulhumalé South MP Dr Ahmed Shamheed are already campaigning openly for the ticket. Former president Mohamed Nasheed has said he will not contest and will support Fayyaz.
The MDP raised concern over the Muizzu administration’s decision to reverse parts of the Single-Use Plastic Phase-Out Policy introduced in 2020 and postpone restrictions on some products until 2031, including straws and small water bottles. The party said the government has not provided sufficient evidence to justify the changes and called for full implementation of the policy, pledging to strengthen restrictions on single-use plastics if it returns to government.
Bank of Maldives opened expressions of interest for contractors to design, finance and build a 12-storey office tower on a 23,000 square foot plot and a three-storey mixed-use commercial building on a 6,000 sq ft plot in Malé. Contractors must self-finance the construction, with BML only paying upon completion and preference will be given to those offering the longest repayment terms. The site was not named, but a plot of that size in Malé matches the former "Coral Boulevard" development site.
Three Maldivians died of cancer within a single week, Dhauru reported highlighting the country's growing burden with the disease. Cancer registrations have risen sharply over recent years, with at least 1,106 new cases recorded in the past six years and over 2,000 people sent abroad for treatment at government expense. No study has yet been conducted into the causes of the rising incidence.
MDP activist Mohamed Shaamin was released after a court ruled the charges against him crossing a police barricade at a 28 August protest did not amount to a serious criminal offence, and that no property damage or physical injury to officers resulted from his actions. Shaamin had been held for 10 days after his initial arrest on 8 September.
The captain of two ships that entered Maldivian waters without permission and later sank has asked state agencies to tell him where the vessels are. A customs official confirmed that the captain emailed Customs, the MNDF and other state agencies on Monday night seeking clarification on the vessels' whereabouts.
Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem unveiled a preliminary robe design for a uniform to be worn by imams at mosques across the country, featuring Maldivian motifs drawn from minarets, the carved coral stonework of the Friday Mosque, and traditional thundu kunaa weaving patterns.
Police said a video circulating on social media showed vehicles being taken to Thilafushi for disposal as waste after they were towed and their owners failed to collect them within a given deadline. In a statement, police said the footage showed officers at their new tow yard in Hulhumalé Phase 2, loading the vehicles to be taken to Thilafushi, and that they had permission to dispose of them. The video shows officers dropping motorcycles from a pickup onto the ground. Some of those who criticised the footage said damaging people's property in that way was unacceptable.
A delegation of Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and 15 PNC MPs left for Pakistan. The ruling party said the trip was at the invitation of Pakistan's parliament and that the delegation would visit the legislature and meet its members to exchange experiences and views. Abdul Raheem has made previous trips to Pakistan as Speaker.
Police seized 156 vape cartridges and nano sticks, along with more than MVR6,000 (US$390) suspected as criminal proceeds, in an operation on 21 September over the alleged import and sale of vapes and money laundering. Acting on intelligence, officers stopped and questioned two Maldivian men on the street and searched the motorcycle they were riding and an Amaan Udhares apartment believed to be linked to them.
A 30-year-old man died after diving from a fishing dhoni on Monday afternoon. Police said Mohamed Shaffan of Lilymaage in Raa Dhuvaafaru had been fishing in Shaviyani atoll and fell ill after getting back on the dhoni. He was taken to the Shaviyani Maroshi health centre but was already dead on arrival, police said, citing the centre.
Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef met UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session in New York, highlighting the Maldives’ vulnerability to climate change and calling for stronger climate action, debt sustainability, support for SIDS and UN reform.