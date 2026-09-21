A 2003 housing promise doesn't justify a Hulhumalé plot at 2003 prices
The deal for Ahmed Zahir lacks a clear legal basis.
Artwork: Dosain
4 hours ago
A controversy over a 1,250-square-foot plot in Hulhumalé Phase 2 has produced an unusual government defence: the land is being sold for MVR468,750 (US$30,400) because the buyer, Ahmed Zahir, was promised a plot by the state 23 years ago and never received it.
That explanation may establish that Zahir has a longstanding grievance. It does not, by itself, establish that the remedy now chosen by the government is lawful, fair to other claimants or based on a policy that can be applied consistently. Those are three separate questions, and the housing ministry's statement leaves all three only partly answered.
According to the ministry, Zahir was selected in 2003 under a scheme for the sale of residential plots in Hulhumalé Phase 1. Official records cited by the ministry show that he was to receive a 904-square-foot plot for MVR339,000. The plot was never handed over. Zahir continued to pursue the matter with successive governments, and the present administration has now decided to resolve it by giving him a 1,250-square-foot plot in Hulhumalé Phase 2 for MVR468,750. The transaction is also conditional on him relinquishing a separate plot allocated to him in Gulhifalhu under the Binveriya scheme.
If that history is accurate, Zahir plainly has a grievance that deserves a proper resolution. But recognising an injustice is not the same as establishing that a particular remedy is legally and administratively sound.
Start with the record
The first problem is basic. The ministry's explanation concerns the disposal of valuable public land, yet the statement was circulated through social media without being prominently preserved as part of an accessible official government record.
There is nothing wrong with the government communicating through Facebook, X or other platforms. The problem is relying on privately controlled platforms as the primary repository of official state communications. Accounts can be suspended, posts can disappear and platform policies can change. Official statements should therefore also be permanently published and searchable on government-controlled websites.
This is not merely a matter of convenience. It concerns institutional memory, transparency, archival integrity and accountability. The public should not have to depend on a private technology company to preserve the official record of a Maldivian government decision.
The real question is not whether Zahir deserves a remedy
Whether Ahmed Zahir personally deserves housing assistance is not the central issue.
The more important questions are what legal right, if any, arose from the 2003 decision, what exactly the state owed him, why that obligation was not fulfilled, and under what authority that old decision can now be converted into a different plot in a different phase of Hulhumalé under very different economic conditions.
The ninistry says a 904-square-foot plot was to have been sold to Zahir for MVR339,000 in 2003. That works out at MVR 375 per square foot. The new transaction preserves exactly that rate: 1,250 square feet for MVR468,750, also MVR375 per square foot.
That explains the arithmetic. It does not establish the legal basis of the transaction.
Nor does it answer the public-interest question created by the present value of the land.
Hulhumalé Phase 2 plots have been sold at prices many times higher than MVR375 per square foot. That comparison does not mean Zahir should necessarily be charged present-day market value. If the state owes him an enforceable obligation dating back to 2003, the correct remedy may legitimately take account of the historical terms.
But the gap between the historical price and the present value of the asset makes transparency more important. The government should explain how it arrived at this remedy and why the public value being transferred is proportionate to the obligation being settled.
The question is not simply whether the land is worth more today. It is whether the state has a lawful and principled basis for transferring it on these terms.
What exactly happened in 2003?
The ministry's explanation leaves the most important part of the story incomplete. If Zahir was formally selected for a plot on 22 December 2003, why was that decision never implemented? Twenty-three years is not an ordinary administrative delay. It spans multiple presidents, governments, ministers and institutions.
Before concluding that the state now owes Zahir a particular plot, the nature of the original decision needs to be clear. Was a specific plot legally allocated to him? Was an agreement executed? Did he satisfy the conditions imposed on recipients? Were any required payments made? Did the decision create an enforceable proprietary or contractual right, or was it an administrative approval that still required further steps before becoming legally effective? Was it ever revoked, superseded or otherwise altered?
Those questions matter because the strength of the present claim depends on what was actually created in 2003.
There are also questions about enforcement. If the 2003 decision created a legally enforceable right, why was it not honoured or otherwise lawfully resolved by successive governments, and why did Zahir not seek a judicial remedy during the 23 years that followed? Courts exist precisely to determine whether an administrative decision created an enforceable entitlement and, where appropriate, to compel the state to act or provide another remedy.
The absence of court proceedings does not by itself mean that Zahir had no valid claim. There may have been practical, financial, procedural or legal reasons why litigation was not pursued. But after more than two decades, it is an important part of the context. If a binding state decision existed and the government repeatedly failed to implement it, the obvious question is why the matter remained an administrative petition rather than becoming a legal claim capable of independent adjudication.
That question matters even more now because the present government is effectively determining both the validity of the historic grievance and the remedy for it. A judicial determination could have clarified what right, if any, arose in 2003, whether that right survived subsequent developments, and what remedy the state was legally required to provide. Without such a determination, the public is being asked to accept the executive's present interpretation of a 23-year-old executive decision.
The ministry says Zahir repeatedly petitioned successive governments. That raises another question: what changed in 2026? What administrative or legal review was undertaken, who determined that a 1,250-square-foot plot in Hulhumalé Phase 2 was the appropriate remedy, how was the price determined, and under what written policy or legal mechanism was the decision made?
Government by petition is not a policy
The ministry says the decision was taken after considering Zahir's circumstances and his repeated efforts to secure a solution. That may be compassionate. But scarce public assets cannot be allocated according to who petitions longest or whose unresolved grievance happens to receive executive attention.
Housing schemes exist because demand exceeds supply. The state therefore creates eligibility requirements, scoring systems, application procedures, appeal mechanisms and other rules intended to ensure that comparable applicants are treated comparably.
An exceptional allocation therefore requires an especially clear explanation.
If there is an established mechanism for resolving historical housing grievances, it should be published. The public should know who qualifies, what documentary threshold must be met, whether an unimplemented allocation gives rise to replacement land, monetary compensation or some other remedy, how changes in land size and value are treated, and what happens when the claimant has subsequently received another state housing benefit.
It would also be useful to know how many comparable unresolved claims exist.
A government cannot convincingly say it followed established principles while leaving those principles unidentified. Fairness is not merely doing justice in one case. It requires a rule capable of being applied to the next comparable case as well.
The Gulhifalhu condition complicates the picture
The ministry says Zahir must relinquish a plot he received under the Binveriya scheme as a condition of receiving the Hulhumalé plot.
That weakens any simplistic claim that he is simply being handed an additional housing benefit. But it also complicates the legal and financial character of the transaction.
What is the value and legal status of the Gulhifalhu entitlement being surrendered? Was that value assessed? Is the present arrangement compensation for the unfulfilled 2003 decision, an exchange of housing entitlements, a sale of land, or some combination of the three?
Those are not merely semantic distinctions. Different classifications may engage different legal requirements.
The government should therefore identify the precise legal basis of the arrangement rather than relying on the general proposition that an old injustice is being corrected.
Do not create a second problem while correcting the first
There is also a practical reason to get the legal framework right before completing the transaction.
If Zahir was genuinely denied something to which he was entitled for 23 years, the worst outcome would be for the government now to provide a remedy through a legally defective process, collect his money and expose him to another dispute later.
That would not resolve the original grievance. It would prolong it.
If compensation is due, the state should determine it properly. If an equivalent plot can lawfully be substituted, the authority for doing so should be identified. If particular approvals, valuation procedures, registration steps or changes in the legal status of the land are required, they should be completed before the transfer.
A citizen who has already waited 23 years deserves a remedy capable of surviving scrutiny.
Then there is the ACC question
The ministry's decision to refer the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission raises a separate institutional issue.
There is nothing inherently objectionable about referring a questionable transaction involving public assets to the ACC. If there is concern about favouritism, abuse of authority, corruption or procedural irregularity, the ACC may have an obvious role.
The more difficult question is whether the commission should be asked to provide case-specific clearance on how the government may proceed.
The ACC's mandate includes investigating corruption allegations, studying corruption risks and recommending preventive measures to state institutions. That preventive role is important. It can include identifying weaknesses in systems, recommending safeguards, closing loopholes and advising institutions on how to reduce opportunities for corruption.
But there is a difference between systemic anti-corruption guidance and advising on the legality or propriety of one specific transaction.
If a ministry effectively asks the ACC, "Here is the transaction we intend to carry out; tell us whether this is acceptable," the commission risks moving from oversight into participation.
Can the referee help design the play and then judge it?
Suppose the ministry sends the proposed Zahir transaction to the ACC before completing it. The commission reviews the documents and indicates that the transaction can proceed if particular steps are followed. The ministry follows those steps.
Later, a complaint is filed alleging that the same transaction involved corruption, abuse of authority or improper disposal of public property.
The ACC may then have to investigate a transaction it had already reviewed or helped shape.
Even if that does not create a technical legal bar, it creates an obvious problem of institutional independence and the appearance of prejudgment.
The body expected to independently investigate a transaction should be cautious about first becoming an adviser on how that transaction is structured.
That does not mean the ACC cannot issue preventive recommendations. It means there should be a clear boundary between recommending safeguards for government generally and giving something resembling pre-clearance to an individual transaction that may later fall within the commission's investigative jurisdiction.
The government already has a legal adviser
If the issue is whether the 2003 decision remains legally enforceable, that is fundamentally a legal question. So is the question of what remedy the state may lawfully provide today and whether the proposed land transfer can be structured within the existing legal framework.
Those are matters for the Attorney General's Office and the relevant administrative authorities.
If the question is whether corruption, favouritism, abuse of authority or misconduct occurred, that is where the ACC's investigative role becomes central.
These functions should remain distinct. The Attorney General advises on law, the administration makes the decision, oversight bodies scrutinise the process, the ACC investigates possible corruption, and the courts ultimately resolve legal disputes.
Institutional boundaries exist precisely to prevent one body from becoming both adviser and investigator in the same matter.
The larger problem
Ahmed Zahir's case matters, but the larger issue is what it reveals about how the state handles old promises and unresolved claims over public assets.
Every government inherits incomplete decisions, contradictory documents, abandoned allocations and citizens who may have been treated unfairly by previous administrations. Some of those claims may create enforceable rights. Others may amount to approvals or expectations that never matured into legally enforceable entitlements.
The government has to distinguish between them.
Otherwise, an old administrative letter can become an open-ended claim against present-day public property.
That risk is particularly serious in housing, where land is scarce, valuable and politically sensitive. The answer is not to refuse legitimate historical claims. It is to establish a transparent framework for resolving them.
Such a framework should identify what constitutes a valid outstanding entitlement, how claims are verified, who decides them, what remedies are available, how changes in land value and size are treated, how subsequent housing benefits affect the claim, and what appeal mechanism exists.
Then Ahmed Zahir's case can be assessed against the same rules as the next person's.
Without such a framework, every exceptional allocation will inevitably produce the same question: why this case, and why this remedy?
That is unfair to the public, but it may also be unfair to Ahmed Zahir.
If he genuinely holds a right that the state has failed to honour since 2003, he should not have to depend on political discretion or an exceptional administrative arrangement to finally receive it. He should be able to point to the law, the documentary record and a transparent process and say: this was my entitlement, this is why it remained unresolved, and this is the lawful remedy the state has provided.
That would resolve a 23-year-old injustice.
A press statement that leaves the legal basis unclear does not.
Hussain Shameem served as prosecutor general from December 2019 to August 2024.
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