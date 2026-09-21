Rasmalé township, ACC referrals and soggy straws

After President Muizzu amended the decree on single-use plastics to suspend the ban on importing plastic straws, in force since 2022, until June 2031, the environment ministry said paper straws soften in liquid and are hard to use, and that their plastic linings and glue can produce microplastics. More time was needed for a suitable alternative, it said. The president also postponed for a fourth time the ban on water in plastic bottles of 500ml to one litre, now to December 2029. The ministry said some islands still have no water system and others have inadequate supply, leaving people reliant on bottled water. It said small and medium businesses struggled to import drinks in bottles under 500ml, including sports and children's drinks, because foreign manufacturers will not change production lines for the Maldivian market.