Rasmalé township, ACC referrals and soggy straws

The cabinet's Economic Council has discussed selling part of Rasmalé to Emaar, the UAE's largest property developer, Adhadhu reported, citing sources. Site E, earmarked as the tourism zone, would be developed under a township model and designated a special tax zone like the Ayla project in Noonu Atoll. Talks centre on granting the land in exchange for social housing and infrastructure. No agreement has been signed. A senior official said a government team is travelling to Dubai to continue discussions. Reclamation began in December 2023 with 1,153 hectares promised within eight months and is about 70 per cent complete.
The Anti-Corruption Commission sought charges against Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali and three former council members for allegedly allocating land to a private company for a cooking gas business without a public tender, in violation of regulations governing land use for commercial purposes. The ACC said the then-council signed an agreement and handed over two additional plots to the same company outside proper procedures. Saud, who was council president at the time, is facing trial on a separate charge of falsifying population data to obtain city status for Thinadhoo.
The ACC referred the former MPL CEO Mohamed Junaid, and the ports company's then-procurement head, Abdul Wahhab for prosecution over the purchase of 18 air conditioning units in 2016 and 2017 for MVR1.08 million (U$70,000) above the market rate, without a public tender or board approval, and from a business connected to the accused with no relevant experience. The charges include abuse of official capacity and acting against the state's financial interests.
After President Muizzu amended the decree on single-use plastics to suspend the ban on importing plastic straws, in force since 2022, until June 2031, the environment ministry said paper straws soften in liquid and are hard to use, and that their plastic linings and glue can produce microplastics. More time was needed for a suitable alternative, it said. The president also postponed for a fourth time the ban on water in plastic bottles of 500ml to one litre, now to December 2029. The ministry said some islands still have no water system and others have inadequate supply, leaving people reliant on bottled water. It said small and medium businesses struggled to import drinks in bottles under 500ml, including sports and children's drinks, because foreign manufacturers will not change production lines for the Maldivian market.
The sports ministry appointed two PNC activists from Hirimaradhoo, an island the government declared uninhabited nine months ago, as political directors, each earning MVR20,000 a month while based on the island. The appointments were also formally communicated to the Hanimaadhoo Council, which now administers the island after Hirimaradhoo's council was dissolved following the government's decision to relocate its 260 remaining residents.
Dr Mohamed Ali, a former immigration controller, passed away at the age of 67 while receiving treatment at IGMH. A holder of a PhD in environmental studies from Australia, he also served as chief of staff at the President's Office and as state minister at both the housing and Islamic ministries under President Yameen. He began his career as a teacher at Majeediyya School.
Forbes Georgia removed a paid article praising former Vice President Adeeb, the central figure in the MMPRC corruption scandal, citing concerns about the article's sourcing and whether it met the publication's editorial and commercial content standards. The piece, published in June under the title "The Rise, Fall, and Reinvention of Ahmed Adeeb," was a paid placement that Adeeb shared on social media and thanked Forbes for recognising his contributions to the Maldives.
Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusaan told the media that police will hold a press conference this week on the investigation into the December 2024 housing ministry fire, and confirmed body cam footage from officers who attended the scene will be shown. The investigation has been completed and found the fire was caused by faulty wiring in an air conditioning unit in the ceiling, not arson as alleged by former President Yameen, he said.
BestBuy Maldives donated a professional culinary studio to the Maldives National University's Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, equipped with industry-standard kitchen equipment and audio-visual facilities for cooking classes, live demonstrations and masterclasses. Michelin-starred chef Romain Dupaux, executive chef and founder of Hong Kong restaurant Racines, conducted the studio's inaugural masterclass at the opening.