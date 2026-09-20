An RTI office 'structured to fail': lessons from five years as Information Commissioner

The ICO is one of the least invested institutions in the country – and that is saying something in a system where underfunding of independent bodies is common. With the level of financial constraint placed on ICO, it is not an exaggeration to say that the institution has been structured to fail. An institution cannot fulfil a constitutional mandate on goodwill and determination alone. It requires money, people, and genuine autonomy. The ICO's independence is guaranteed in law. It has not been delivered in practice. Administrative and financial dependence on the executive undermines the very independence that makes an oversight body meaningful. An ICO that cannot hire, cannot fund its operations, and cannot act without executive approval is not independent in any meaningful sense – regardless of what the legislation says.