Indian bond, GST backlash and PNC VPs

Foreign tour operators warned they will stop selling the Maldives over the new GST on inbound tourism services, Dhauru reported. About 800 joined an online session held by the tourism ministry, the finance ministry and MIRA on Tuesday, where the comments turned hostile. One wrote that the tax would "sink the Maldives before the rising sea levels do" and that the company would remove the country from a lineup it had offered for 30 years, taking clients to destinations that are "less complicated and less expensive". Another said she could not support a tax on services provided outside the Maldives, that the margin is already taxed in her own country, and that she would no longer sell the destination. Others said the ground supplier already pays tax that is passed to the guest, and that the margin between what a client pays and what the resort charges is not the Maldivian government's concern. One listed discounts, rebates, hotel overrides, volume bonuses, cancellation fees, chargebacks and sub-agent commissions as complications the rules do not address. The amendment, passed on 23 August, applies the 17 per cent tourism rate from 1 October regardless of where the supplier is based.