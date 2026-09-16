Gone in 60 seconds: the falling rate and the rationing bank

The government initially proposed repealing the option of converting US$500 per tourist and fixing the conversion requirement at 20 per cent. After the bill was sent back to committee, the rate was doubled on the floor and passed on 26 August, two days after Ihusaan alleged that major resorts were among key suppliers to the black market. Seven money exchangers had sold US$76 million over nine months, he said. "One of [the suppliers], a resort chain, exchanged US$4 million in the black market over the past nine months," he said.