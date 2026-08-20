Fine the rate or float it? The band the market left in 2011

"But I'm now more of the opinion that we are ready now to loosen the market, allow it to really float. What type of float you can then decide how much control you want," he told the Maldives Independent. "But it's time now. The market is ready. People are ready. Why didn't we do it earlier? Because people like me were also afraid that a few market suppliers will have control of this, and MMA was too small. It didn't have its pool of dollars to intervene properly."