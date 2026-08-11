Minister counters cost of living claims with TikTok videos and state TV forum

The backlash in the comment section was fierce. Commenters pointed out that the median monthly income in Singapore is about five times higher. One person recalled buying a packet of Coast Milk for MVR415, up from MVR310 in June. Others cited similar jumps in the price of pantry items such as olive oil. Residents of other islands flagged much higher prices outside the capital: "Petrol is available for MVR23 on this island. A big tin of coffee MVR430–480."