Record dollar, Rasmalé advance and widened search

HDC paid China Railway Construction Corporation US$13.2 million in advance for reclamation at Rasmalé before the company began any reclamation work, Adhadhu reported. CRCC was awarded five sites totalling 352 hectares under a US$265.5 million contract covering survey, design, reclamation and shore protection, to be completed in 18 months, after the original contract with CMC was terminated. The company billed HDC US$9.4 million for work it said it had done, but an independent evaluation HDC commissioned from Epoch Associates found it had completed about three per cent of the project and had not finished any contracted line item. CRCC sought US$2.6 million for coral relocation, its largest single claim, but the evaluation found no record of where the coral had been moved and could not verify it. Work it presented as the required temporary jetty was not built to the submitted drawings, and the evaluation valued what the next contractor could actually use at under US$1 million. HDC's board nonetheless agreed to CRCC's figure rather than the lower amount its consultant advised. By comparison, HDC spent US$21 million to complete all work at site J. The details emerged from a report published by the whistleblower account Hassan Kurusee on X.