Twelve years without Rilwan: justice promised, truth withheld

The rumour that Rilwan had been murdered at sea – this is not new information. In fact, the rumour had begun circulating on social media from as early as 2016, before any investigation had been concluded. It was also what the DDCOM said in September 2019. When the family requested information about whether this claim was made based on any kind of evidence, the DDCOM remained silent. As for the claim that the suspects of Rilwan’s "murder" had been killed in a foreign war, it appears convenient at best.