Search continues, food inflation and worship arrest

Eight Bangladeshi nationals died in the Maldives in 10 days, the Bangladesh High Commission said, most of them migrant workers aged between 21 and 45. Four died of strokes, one in a workplace accident on 25 July, and one after accidentally swallowing turpentine at his workplace on 1 August. One death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. The eighth was a 70-year-old woman, the wife of an anaesthesiologist at Tree Top Hospital, who died of a heart attack. Members of the Bangladeshi community said prolonged separation from families, financial hardship and psychological stress were contributing to health emergencies among workers, and the deaths have renewed calls for stronger welfare and mental health support.