Three missing, excess liquidity and halal tourism

Three men are missing after the supply boat Friend 4 sank while carrying aggregate and sand from Laamu Atoll, MNDF said. The vessel reported taking on water at 10.37pm on Wednesday and sank while soldiers and police were trying to save it in rough seas. Police identified those missing as the captain, Mohamed Hamdhoon, 35, MNDF Staff Sergeant Ibrahim Ahmed, 39, and police Sergeant Ali Nafiu, 33. The three were pumping out water and those who got out first survived, Mihaaru reported, citing a person with knowledge of the incident. An official told Adhadhu the dhoni was under tow from a passing landing craft and that a wave from the craft is believed to have rolled it over. Eight people were aboard and the other seven, all expatriates, were rescued. The search is continuing by sea and air. Sergeant Nafiu, of Fulooniyage in Noonu Manadhoo, joined the police in 2012. He is married to a woman from Gaafu Alif Villigili and has two children. The soldier is also reportedly married to a woman from the same island and has three children.