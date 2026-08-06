Central authority, dead accounts and audit symposium

Independent MP Abdul Hannan Aboobakuru, who has previously introduced controversial legislation backed by the ruling party, proposed amendments to the Decentralisation Act that would expand the central government's authority over local councils. The proposed changes would empower the cabinet to remove land and buildings from the jurisdiction of local councils for government development projects. The bill would also require councils to transfer land to government agencies even before an island or city's physical development plan has been approved. In addition, the amendments introduce new provisions to the councils' code of conduct requiring them to provide "full cooperation" to government projects. Councils would also be barred from taking actions that obstruct government-led projects without valid justification or from approving decisions that could result in the suspension of such projects.
MDP Chairperson Nasheed called on ruling party local council members to join MDP councillors in protesting the new amendments.
More than MVR10 million (US$648,500) was paid into the accounts of over 700 dead people because NSPA's records were not updated, chief executive Aminath Shirna told PSM. She said the agency's monitoring section was abolished in 2020, leaving monitoring work in disarray, and that it is being restored. About 15,000 people are registered with NSPA. The section previously checked and updated their records monthly. Shirna took over as chief executive in May.
President Muizzu took part in the Small Island Developing States Supreme Auditing Institutions Symposium and the INTOSAI Development Initiative Global Summit at Alif Alif Ukulhas. During his visit, the president met with the heads of visiting delegates as well as the Ukulhas island council, WDC and heads of local institutions. He then attended the inauguration of several projects including 50 housing units, a volleyball court and a new sports complex as well as the contract signing for a five-tonne ice plant. The first couple also took part in a tree planting event.
Malé City Council sought an Anti-Corruption Commission probe into the disbursal of MVR9 million under President Muizzu’s mayorship to Acutize Pvt Ltd – a company owned by current deputy managing director of HDC Mohamed Asbah Ali Naseer – for the digitisation of the council’s records. A motion proposed by Hulhumalé North councillor Fathimath Zahiyya said that the project was offered to the company on three separate occasions but it failed to deliver.
Weekly measles cases reported from the Malé area declined to 13 from previous highs. The Health Protection Agency said a total 199 cases have been reported this year and 12,971 people had been vaccinated.
HDC ordered the removal of all docked and sunken vessels from Thilafushi harbour within seven days as preparations continue for the relocation of the Malé commercial harbour by 11 November next year.
Malé City Council passed a motion to introduce mandatory registration for private waste collection and disposal operators. Under the new rules, all operators must renew their registration annually, collect waste in a manner that does not obstruct traffic, use covered vehicles to prevent waste from spilling onto roads, clearly display the company name and registration number on their vehicles, or face suspension of their registration for violating the regulations.
Maldives Medical and Dental Council revoked a permit for the BS Psychology programme offered by Philippines’ University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, a course which has been recognised by the council since 11 August 2024. Students who registered or began their studies before 21 July 2026 as well as those who have already completed the pre-med programme are exempt.
Divers off Fuvahmulah filmed an oceanic whitetip shark breaching, in what may be the first clear underwater video of the behaviour. The Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah group saw the shark leap twice on 30 July while travelling between Fuvahmulah and Huvadhu Atoll, and the observation has been published in Pacific Conservation Biology. Scientists do not know why oceanic whitetips breach; the divers noted a remora attached to the shark and suggested it may have been trying to dislodge it.
The Employment Tribunal voided disciplinary action taken against a hospital worker who advocated for staff rights in a Viber group, the Maldives Health Professional Union said. It said the hospital acted against the worker, under the name of a corrective measure, after she and colleagues formed the group to raise concerns about their workplace and organise for their rights. The tribunal found the action breached the Employment Act. The Public Interest Law Centre represented the worker pro bono.
MDP wrote to the Utility Regulatory Authority asking it to void WAMCO's decision to move waste burnt in the 19 July Thilafushi fire to Kunburudhoo in Haa Dhaalu, calling the decision unlawful and taken in secret without required procedures. The party said Kunburudhoo is environmentally sensitive and a breeding site for protected turtles, that its waste transfer station is unfinished and has no system for disposing of hazardous waste such as burnt refuse, and that dumping it there risks irreversible damage to the water table and to nearby inhabited islands.
The Employment Tribunal ruled that MIFCO is not required to pay former CEO Vitaly Lyubimov US$42,000 in compensation for terminating his contract without notice, finding that the agreement was unenforceable as it had been signed by MIFCO's managing director, who did not have the authority to execute it. The contract should have been signed by the chairperson. Lyubimov was dismissed in March 2025, just three months after taking up the post.
The harbour area in front of the police and Coast Guard headquarters was designated for exclusive use by the MNDF, prohibiting other vessels from using the area.
Thoriq Ibrahim, the former tourism and environment minister, was approved as the Maldives representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency.