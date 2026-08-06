Central authority, dead accounts and audit symposium

Independent MP Abdul Hannan Aboobakuru, who has previously introduced controversial legislation backed by the ruling party, proposed amendments to the Decentralisation Act that would expand the central government's authority over local councils. The proposed changes would empower the cabinet to remove land and buildings from the jurisdiction of local councils for government development projects. The bill would also require councils to transfer land to government agencies even before an island or city's physical development plan has been approved. In addition, the amendments introduce new provisions to the councils' code of conduct requiring them to provide "full cooperation" to government projects. Councils would also be barred from taking actions that obstruct government-led projects without valid justification or from approving decisions that could result in the suspension of such projects.