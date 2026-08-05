Hulhumalé mosques, LGA election and BML restructure

The cancer hospital planned for the IGMH grounds has been moved to Hulhumalé and will be built on a contractor-finance basis, Malé City Group of Hospitals CEO Ibrahim Haleem told Mihaaru. It will form part of the 500-bed tertiary hospital being built in Hulhumalé Phase 2, with the rest given over to women's and child health. Haleem said the change was made because of space constraints and safety, that proposals have been received and financing is arranged, and that work will begin this year. A separate Diagnostic Centre for Oncology Services on the same site will provide PET scans and radiation therapy, with work starting this year. Radiation therapy is not available in the Maldives and cancer patients must travel abroad at a certain stage of treatment.