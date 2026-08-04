Project blame, open votes and concealed drugs

The Prosecutor General's Office withdrew drug possession charges against Aishath Fahudha (Irudhoadhi, Haa Alif Hoarafushi), who was arrested during a drug operation in Laamu Atoll on 18 November 2024 after police found 9.2 grams of heroin concealed in her undergarments. The charges were withdrawn during proceedings at the Laamu Fonadhoo magistrate court after her husband, Ibrahim Imad (Gamuge, Laamu Maavah), accepted full responsibility for the drugs and told the court that his wife had been unaware of what he had given her. Possession of more than four grams of heroin carries a life sentence. In a message sent to reporters on Monday, the PG office said the charges were dropped because Fahudha had no prior criminal record and prosecutors were unable to prove she had criminal intent when concealing the package. Imad, who has a criminal record, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined MVR50,000 under a plea agreement. Adhadhu reported on Sunday that Fahudha is a registered member of the ruling party.