Project blame, open votes and concealed drugs

Water and sewerage projects on 20 islands were delayed because the previous government gave them to Fenaka when it lacked the capacity to do the work, Infrastructure Minister Muththalib told parliament. He said the state utility corporation immediately subcontracted the work to other companies, some without experience, paid them advances, and the projects had all stalled by the time this government took office, so they were terminated and given to MWSC. The government aims to provide water and sewerage to every island before 2027, he said.
Parliament unanimously approved a report directing Fenaka to overhaul its recruitment policies by requiring all new hires to be made through a public job advertisement and interview process. The public account committee's recommendations followed its review of a special audit that flagged growth of the company's workforce disproportionately to its operations, with hundreds recruited around the 2023 and 2024 elections. It found that staff were in some cases hired without requests from departments, without interviews, and that applications from successful candidates were missing required documents. Parliament ordered Fenaka to amend its regulations and submit an update on its workforce "right-sizing" efforts and staffing changes within three months.
Fenaka was also instructed to reform its pay structure and establish harmonised job metrics. Parliament also directed the company to identify and report senior officials who unlawfully approved staff promotions in 2022 and 2023, as well as those responsible for internal projects to construct new offices and buildings and recruit staff for those projects without sufficient work.
MP Ahmed Nazim claimed that Maldives Ports Limited has more than 600 excess employees, citing figures he said were provided by the company's former chief executive. He estimated that the monthly salaries paid to these employees amount to around MVR20 million (US$1.2 million), arguing that the money is "chasing dollars" on the parallel market and contributing to the depreciation of the rufiyaa.
PNC denied that its internal elections committee decided to hold an open vote to elect the party's senior leadership. The ruling party said its constitution stipulates that delegates at the party congress will elect vice presidents and other senior officials through an open vote. The latest version of the governing statutes, last amended in May 2025, was uploaded to the Elections Commission website on Monday morning. The previous version stated that the elections would be conducted by secret ballot.
The Prosecutor General's Office withdrew drug possession charges against Aishath Fahudha (Irudhoadhi, Haa Alif Hoarafushi), who was arrested during a drug operation in Laamu Atoll on 18 November 2024 after police found 9.2 grams of heroin concealed in her undergarments. The charges were withdrawn during proceedings at the Laamu Fonadhoo magistrate court after her husband, Ibrahim Imad (Gamuge, Laamu Maavah), accepted full responsibility for the drugs and told the court that his wife had been unaware of what he had given her. Possession of more than four grams of heroin carries a life sentence. In a message sent to reporters on Monday, the PG office said the charges were dropped because Fahudha had no prior criminal record and prosecutors were unable to prove she had criminal intent when concealing the package. Imad, who has a criminal record, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined MVR50,000 under a plea agreement. Adhadhu reported on Sunday that Fahudha is a registered member of the ruling party.
MTDC said its board has made no decision to sell, transfer, assign or otherwise dispose of any corporate assets, including the head lease rights to Naagoashi in Haa Dhaalu, Magudhuvaa in Gaafu Dhaalu and Kihavah Huravalhi in Baa, and that it is not engaged in any negotiations, discussions or arrangements, directly or indirectly, that would result in the loss of those rights. It categorically rejected reports that it was seeking to sell head lease rights below market value, calling them inaccurate and unfounded. The statement follows reports that MTDC was preparing to transfer Magudhuvaa's head lease to Ahmet Aydiniz, which operates the Ayada Maldives resort on the island, for US$1.5 million.
Infrastructure Minister Muththalib criticised the Malé City Council for failing to repair the capital's roads despite collecting around MVR150 million annually in vehicle fees, arguing that the amount should instead be deducted from the council's budget and allocated to the central government. He said the infrastructure ministry had been forced to repair and maintain asphalt roads after the council cut through them and left them unrestored.
The MDP national council amended its regulations to allow up to 30 per cent of members in a constituency wing to come from outside the constituency. The regulations previously required constituency wings to be made up entirely of members from the constituency. A minimum of 50 members is required to form a wing, while 100 members are needed to establish an ideological wing. The amendments come ahead of the party's congress next month, where the presidents of all party wings will be among the delegates.
MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim 'Kudu' wrote a letter to WAMCO raising concern and questions over trash being dropped into Hulhumalé lagoon during ongoing clean-up work. Photos shared on social media appeared to show waste floating in the lagoon near a damaged wooden jetty. HDC carried out a clean-up of the harbour in the area on Saturday.
Capital Market Development Authority fined MTCC by MVR30,000 for failing to submit its fourth quarter report for 2025 and audited financial statements within the legally mandated deadline under CMDA’s disclosure rules.
The High Court issued a stay order to delay the enforcement of a Civil Court ruling that ordered the Maldives Correctional Service to reinstate former assistant commissioner of prisons Mohamed Asif with back pay. Asif was dismissed last year over allegations that he diverted MVR200,000 from the MCS Prisons Club to various bank accounts. The Civil Court ruled that his dismissal was unlawful, finding that MCS had violated procedural and substantive fairness by failing to give him an opportunity to respond to the allegations during its internal inquiry. The court also noted that MCS did not submit investigation reports prepared by its Professional Standards Command and disciplinary board.
Malé City Council said it has received video footage showing a person dumping waste inside the Henveiru Cemetery, expressing concern over an increase in waste disposal at the site.
Malé City Council pruned branches from a rain tree in front of the National Museum, a protected tree recorded to be more than a century old. Mayor Adam Azim told Adhadhu that only dried branches were removed because they keep falling and posing a risk to pedestrians. He said the work was carried out with the necessary permit from the Environmental Regulatory Authority in the presence of ERA officials and following their guidance.