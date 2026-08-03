When the ocean reaches further
What udha is, why it is growing and why warnings fail.
Artwork: Dosain
Overtopping is not udha
What is udha?
A hazard likely to grow
Can it be predicted to give reliable early warnings?
Wadey, M., Brown, S., Nicholls, R. J., & Haigh, I. (2017). Coastal flooding in the Maldives: an assessment of historic events and their implications. Natural Hazards. eprints.soton.ac.uk/412275
Amores, A., Marcos, M., Pedreros, R., et al. (2021). Coastal flooding in the Maldives induced by mean sea-level rise and wind-waves. Frontiers in Marine Science, 8, 665672.
Amores, A., Marcos, M., Le Cozannet, G., & Hinkel, J. (2022). Coastal flooding and mean sea-level rise allowances in atoll island. Scientific Reports, 12, 1281.
Masselink, G., Poate, T., Scott, T., Roelvink, F., & McCall, R. (2025). Numerical modelling of the 1 July 2022 flooding event, Southwest Huvadhoo Atoll, Maldives. Cambridge Prisms: Coastal Futures, 3, e23.
Brown, S., Wadey, M. P., Nicholls, R. J., et al. (2020). Land raising as a solution to sea-level rise: an analysis of coastal flooding on an artificial island in the Maldives. Journal of Flood Risk Management, 13, e12567.
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Storlazzi, C. D., Gingerich, S. B., van Dongeren, A., et al. (2018). Most atolls will be uninhabitable by the mid-21st century because of sea-level rise exacerbating wave-driven flooding. Science Advances, 4(4), eaap9741. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aap9741
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