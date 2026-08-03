When the ocean reaches further

Unfortunately, the Maldives still lacks this. Not because of a technological barrier but rather an infrastructure gap. Closing that gap will require exactly what researchers have been calling for since the 1987 event: more wave buoys, more tide gauges, sustained monitoring, and the institutional capacity to set up and run these. It is a shame that we are still no closer to this than we were 20 years ago. We do not need data to show that udha events are becoming more frequent. We can see it with our own eyes. Continued failure to provide adequate warning for a known risk where clear indications have been given about the increased impacts not only puts the safety of the people at risk but also compromises energy, water, and food security of the Maldives.