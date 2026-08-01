Scenes from Hulhumalé, before the last sand fills in

A family walking across the vast, open sands of "Phase 3," the island’s newest reclaimed area. Currently, little more than an empty desert of dredged up sand, the space is already being used by residents as an expansive open getaway. Yet this openness is temporary. As construction machinery moves in and plans take shape, these wide, unbroken fields of sand will soon be replaced by high-density residential towers and urban infrastructure, perhaps shifting the island’s final frontier into another busy neighbourhood.