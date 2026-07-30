'An undeserving immigrant in their own country'

Set in Malé during the 1980s, the episode depicts Muhammaa experiencing culture shock upon arriving in the capital. His father leaves him in the care of a Malé landowner so that he can attend school. Instead he is made to do household chores and subjected to condescending remarks about his rural background. He also faces discrimination. Another young man staying in the house, the son of an atoll chief, enjoys better treatment. When his father later returns to Malé and realises Muhammaa has been made to work instead of study, he takes his son back to the island.