Show cancellation, waste transfer and cut-price resort sale

The government told organisers that a show by Australian ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again, scheduled for the social centre on Thursday night, cannot go ahead, Adhadhu reported. Uba Events had been advertising the show and selling tickets, the stage was being built and the band was due to arrive from Australia on Tuesday night's Singapore Airlines flight. Maldivian artists had been booked as opening acts. The government has not said why, and the organiser has not commented.