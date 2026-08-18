Beyond reach, counter petitions and Premier Bank

There is little chance of finding the three men missing from Friend 4 on the surface, MNDF said, nearly two weeks after the supply vessel capsized in the Huvadhoo Channel. It said everyone who got out of the dhoni was rescued by a landing craft, a police launch and an MNDF vessel that were close by when it went over, and that the vessel sank suddenly into deep water. The site is estimated at more than 1,600 metres, beyond diving depth and beyond the operating depth of conventional and nuclear submarines. By 6pm on Sunday the search had covered 17,220 square nautical miles by air, 2,790 by sea and 288 square nautical miles of shores and reefs, using Maldivian aircraft, MNDF's TB2 drones with infrared sensors, the Australian-gifted Coast Guard Ship Imaaduddin and a US Navy P-8 that searched 6,300 square nautical miles.