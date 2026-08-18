Beyond reach, counter petitions and Premier Bank

There is little chance of finding the three men missing from Friend 4 on the surface, MNDF said, nearly two weeks after the supply vessel capsized in the Huvadhoo Channel. It said everyone who got out of the dhoni was rescued by a landing craft, a police launch and an MNDF vessel that were close by when it went over, and that the vessel sank suddenly into deep water. The site is estimated at more than 1,600 metres, beyond diving depth and beyond the operating depth of conventional and nuclear submarines. By 6pm on Sunday the search had covered 17,220 square nautical miles by air, 2,790 by sea and 288 square nautical miles of shores and reefs, using Maldivian aircraft, MNDF's TB2 drones with infrared sensors, the Australian-gifted Coast Guard Ship Imaaduddin and a US Navy P-8 that searched 6,300 square nautical miles.
Parliament’s general purpose committee approved procedural changes to allow two petitions on the same issue. The rules currently bar a second petition seeking the same action as one already before parliament. The move came after a counter-petition calling for the council land bill to be passed was sent to committee at 855 signatures, which Adhadhu reported was done in error: a petition reaching committee at the 840-signature threshold can no longer gather the 2,100 needed to compel a floor debate. Funadhoo MP Mohamed Mamdhooh proposed deleting clause 257-1(lh) of the standing orders, which would allow the same petition to be submitted again. The counter-petition was reportedly started at the government's behest after a petition against the bill cleared the threshold for debate.
President Muizzu launched the mobile app and internet banking of Maldives Premier Bank, a wholly Maldivian-owned bank established this year. Construction magnate Mohamed Ali Janah, the president's principal adviser on trade and investment, is an MPB shareholder.
MMA Governor Ahmed Munawar said about 40 per cent of management positions in the banking sector are held by foreigners, and that the central bank aims to cut that to 20 per cent or lower within five years so Maldivians hold more than 80 per cent. He said MMA has signed an agreement with the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers and will set up a human capacity development fund with the banks next year.
A petition to abolish MPs' health insurance reached 3,543 signatures, above the 2,100 needed to compel a floor debate. Under parliament's standing orders the petitions committee must hold its first meeting within two days of receiving it, bring it to the government's attention and send it to the speaker for debate. The government must state its position and any steps it will take within 30 working days.
The tourism ministry warned of enforcement action against resort leaseholders who have defaulted on rent and penalties under their lease agreements, covering properties in operation and those that have stopped or suspended operations without ministry authorisation. It told them to settle all outstanding rent, fines and penalties. Overdue rent payments reached MVR6 billion (US$389 million) in the first quarter of 2026.
Parliament accepted a bill proposed by the government to raise the withholding tax on payments to foreign contractors from five to 10 per cent. It would reverse a change made during the previous administration, which "gave overseas contractors a significant tax advantage over local contractors," according to the infrastructure minister. "Restoring the 10% rate is an important step towards correcting this imbalance and creating a more level playing field for Maldivian contractors," Muththalib tweeted.
Maldivian Red Crescent launched a project to build the Crescent Tower on land it holds in Hulhumalé, to serve as its headquarters and generate income from leased office and commercial space. MRC President Ali Nashid said the building would give the organisation a permanent base and revenue that reduces its dependence on donor cycles. First National Finance Corporation is project management and financial adviser.
Parliament amended the waste management act to exempt wholesale bundles of 50 or more plastic bags from the plastic bag fee. The fee had been introduced as part of the single-use plastics phaseout plan. The change allows plastic bags to be sold wholesale without the fee. Other amendments prohibit the import of any waste and regulate the use and sale of hazardous waste.
Parliament passed amendments to the National Payment System Act giving MMA power to establish a national payment switch, through which all payment transactions by financial institutions in the Maldives must be routed once it is in place. Institutions are required to do what is needed to connect. MMA said the switch would allow cards and digital wallets to be used at any bank's QR code or POS terminal, reduce processing fees and keep financial data in the country. It will be run under Payment Maldives and build on the Favara instant payment system.
MTDC's board approved a rights issue that could give the government majority ownership. The company is 53 per cent publicly held and 47 per cent government-owned; a rights issue lets existing shareholders buy new shares in proportion to their holdings, and the government would be able to take up a large share. Managing Director Haris Mohamed told Mihaaru the board approved it to improve the company's financial position and that shareholders and the government would have equal rights. He said the company has been working towards a rights issue for about a year. Haris took over as managing director on 28 July. The decision follows reports that MTDC was preparing to sell the Magudhuvaa head lease below value, which the company denied on 5 August, saying it had taken no decision and was in no negotiations over Naagoashi, Magudhuvaa or Kihavah Huravalhi.