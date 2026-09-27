Rasmalé fallout, expat assault and Soneva sale

Police arrested three men – two Indian and one Maldivian – for attempting to smuggle more than three kilos of drugs through Gan International Airport. Police said two of them were arrested based on information provided by Customs that drugs were found in the luggage of two people who arrived in Maldives from India last Tuesday. The third man was arrested following a controlled delivery operation. The Maldivian man was remanded by the court for 15 days while the two Indian men were remanded for the duration of the trial.