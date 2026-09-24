Born abroad, shut out at home: a Thoddoo family's 20-year wait for land

"Our extended family is big in Thoddoo so while dad was away, they had spread the word that he had gone to India and become 'lost.' But that was not true, he regularly wrote to our uncle, he sent news after he married our mother and after he had children. He would go to the studio, take pictures of all of us when we were born and send them to our uncle. When we moved back we found an album with all the same pictures that we had.