COO suspension, investment deadline and bowling alley

Pension Office COO Mariyam Shiuna was suspended without public explanation. Neither the office nor Shiuna has commented on the reason or timing. The office confirmed she has not been dismissed and that services continue as normal. The suspension comes amid ongoing turbulence at the Pension Office following a controversial board decision to reinvest in a government bond, a move that earlier prompted the resignation of several board members, the CEO, CFO and chairperson. A new CEO, Yazmeeth Mohamed, was appointed last month.
The economic ministry reminded foreign-owned companies that they have until 8 October to exit wholesale and retail trade and cargo, general and passenger sales agent businesses, which are now closed to foreign investment. The deadline was set in the Foreign Investment Entry Requirements issued a year ago under the Foreign Investment Act ratified in September 2024. The ministry said a number of companies in the affected sectors were already working through the transition, but it named four it had been unable to reach despite emails and phone calls: Mega Speedliners (Maldives), Eslit Maldives, Isola Creation (Maldives) and Deenam Maldives. It urged affected companies to contact the ministry about the transition options available to them.
Malé City Council raised concerns over plans to allocate Hulhumalé Phase I’s Rukugandu 2 area for a bowling arena without consulting the council or public. Mayor Adam Azim said the project, reportedly worth around MVR20 million (US$1.2 million), may violate legal consultation requirements, while the council unanimously agreed to formally raise the matter with HDC.
HDC told the media that the project will include a 10-lane bowling alley, a gaming arcade and a multipurpose hall for parties and social events, along with seating areas, a locker room, public toilets, showers for beachgoers and parking. HDC said the site would be designed to avoid significant changes to the environment, the beach and the existing trees.
The finance ministry opened bidding to build a 50-bed specialised mental health hospital in Hulhumalé, with bids due by 25 October. President Muizzu previously said the project would be accelerated using the state budget after plans to secure foreign loan financing faced delays.
Aishath Athifa of Kudarikilu, a 39-year-old school support staff member, died after completing a swimming class held jointly by Vaavu Fulidhoo's school and local police. Athifa complained of breathing difficulties after coming ashore and was taken to the island's health centre, where she died around an hour and a half later. Her body was brought to Malé for tests and handed over to her family last night. Police said further investigations are ongoing.
Former President Nasheed pledged his support for Sri Lankan efforts to save the life of Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan who has reportedly been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over an anti-Islam social media post, Newswire reported. Senior lawyers the Sri Lankan government is sending to Saudi Arabia as special envoys met Nasheed in the Maldives on Wednesday as the first step in their mission. According to a statement, Nasheed acknowledged the seriousness of Sivarasa's remarks about Muslims but said he would support efforts to save him on humanitarian grounds.
The MDP said more than 100 projects would be offered to investors at an investment forum during its congress, which runs from 1 to 3 October at Malé City Hall. The projects, identified with island councils, are intended to boost council revenue and span tourism, agriculture, mariculture, logistics, infrastructure, climate finance, fisheries and real estate. "A hundred projects are a hundred business opportunities," party chairperson and former president Mohamed Nasheed told a press conference, adding that deals would be arranged in consultation with the councils. The party has opened registrations of interest for the forum, titled "Rahvehi Tharaggee". After taking over as chairperson, Nasheed set up a projects office at party headquarters to work with councils, headed by former finance minister Ibrahim Ameer.
Raa Vaadhoo Council introduced measures aimed at addressing concerning behaviour among school students, including barring them from being outdoors without a guardian after 9pm and restricting access to parks, beaches and sports facilities after sunset. The council also urged students to avoid tobacco, age-inappropriate work and travelling off the island without a guardian, warning that violations will be more closely monitored and addressed.
Police arrested two men in Gaaf Dhaal Thinadhoo during a counter-narcotics operation targeting drug trafficking and seized 16.25 grams of suspected drugs from a residence. The two, suspected of playing key roles in a trafficking network, were remanded for 70 and 30 days respectively as police continue their investigation.
President Muizzu said the Maldives' partnership with Saudi Arabia was entering a new and promising chapter, speaking at a reception at Niva Kurumba for the kingdom's 96th national day. He said there was significant potential for Saudi investment in tourism, infrastructure, housing, healthcare, fisheries, renewable energy and logistics, and pledged to improve the investment climate for Saudi businesses. Muizzu also pointed to the formalisation of the Charter of the Multinational Maritime Defence as a milestone in bilateral cooperation, and said the Maldives' participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh would bring further opportunities.