COO suspension, investment deadline and bowling alley

The economic ministry reminded foreign-owned companies that they have until 8 October to exit wholesale and retail trade and cargo, general and passenger sales agent businesses, which are now closed to foreign investment. The deadline was set in the Foreign Investment Entry Requirements issued a year ago under the Foreign Investment Act ratified in September 2024. The ministry said a number of companies in the affected sectors were already working through the transition, but it named four it had been unable to reach despite emails and phone calls: Mega Speedliners (Maldives), Eslit Maldives, Isola Creation (Maldives) and Deenam Maldives. It urged affected companies to contact the ministry about the transition options available to them.