Nine resignations later, Pension Office confirms MVR2.4 billion bond deal

At a panel discussion hosted by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party on 12 July, former finance minister Ibrahim Ameer pointed to MMA placements at commercial banks reaching MVR3.8 billion, which the banks then invest in government securities. He called it money creation through quantitative easing by another name. Ameer also flagged the apparent conflict with the central bank's stated aim of mopping up MVR2.1 billion of excess liquidity. Bank of Maldives holdings of government securities had also reached MVR21.6 billion by the first quarter of 2026, he said, noting that the figure had been MVR9.6 billion at the end of the previous administration.