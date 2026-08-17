MTCC leak, rival petitions and fuel loan

Visit Maldives' theme for Visit Maldives Year 2027, "Islands Are Us", drew criticism for resembling the American retailer Toys "R" Us. Inner Maldives chief executive Mohamed Firag said it sounded like a discount toy shop rather than a destination campaign and that a multibillion-dollar tourism brand deserved better. Social media users made similar comparisons and contrasted it with earlier slogans such as "The Sunny Side of Life". Visit Maldives said the theme takes ownership of the islands the country is known for and invites visitors to look beyond sun, sand and sea, with a visual system built around eight symbols representing adventure, romance, family, culture, luxury, MICE, sustainability and wellness.