Press exclusion, SOE mergers and trade financing

Other announcements made by the president at Monday's press conference include a commitment to develop 10 resorts through a state-owned enterprise within 36 months, with 10 islands designated, and to distribute a significant share of their profits equally among all Maldivians annually in foreign currency. He said housing will be secured for the majority of citizens by about mid-2028, through loans and financial assistance as well as flats, and that no previous administration completed housing projects within its term. He said cabinet approved the launch of a national respect initiative on Sunday, to run on every inhabited island, and complained that opposition parties had discouraged their members from taking part. He also announced boards displaying Islamic reminders and dhikr along the main roads of every inhabited island, to mark 900 years since the Maldives embraced Islam.