Paying the port in dollars they don't have

There's an irony here that the amended Act itself may now expose. The law's core rule bars charging Maldivian nationals for services acquired within the Maldives in anything but rufiyaa. It is the same principle used to shut down the parallel market. Read plainly, a dollar-only freight collect policy looks like exactly what that rule was written to stop. The exception would be if shipping charges fall under one of the exemptions that already let MPL itself bill in dollars. Nobody has publicly clarified which side of that line freight collect sits on. Until someone does, local agents are left guessing whether complying with MPL's dollar mandate has quietly put them on the wrong side of the law meant to enforce it.