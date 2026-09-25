Fire footage, Indian credit and Chinese contract

The government handed the Addu link road upgrade to a Chinese company, taking it out of the scope of the state-owned Road Development Corporation. RDC was contracted in April 2025 to develop the link road along with roads and drainage on the connected islands of Addu, for MVR829.8 million (US$53 million) over three years and nine months. The project was launched during President Muizzu's visit to Addu last November, but no work followed. RDC will still develop the inner roads. Under the new agreement, signed with Rotime Engineering and Technology, 12.3 kilometres of the link road from Deetuaa Bridge to Hithadhoo stadium will be widened to four lanes. The contract value and completion deadline have not been disclosed. The link road connecting Hithadhoo, Maradhoo, Maradhoo-Feydhoo, Feydhoo and Gan was built between 2001 and 2003 with a US$7.9 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank, and has since deteriorated badly for lack of maintenance.