Fire footage, Indian credit and Chinese contract

Police released footage of the December 2024 fire that gutted the building housing the housing, construction and environment ministries. The footage, shown at a press briefing, shows the power cutting out at the housing ministry compound at 5:33am on 12 December 2024. About 45 minutes later, electrical cables caught fire between the ground and first floors. A foreign security guard from the neighbouring Green Building is seen trying to respond. With no emergency number to call and no credit on his phone, he ran between buildings until he stopped an off-duty soldier passing on a motorcycle at 6:15am. The guard put out the cable fire with water, but smoke kept rising and the two went to alert the housing ministry's guard. The fire later flared up while MNDF firefighters were at the scene. It was brought under control at 12:40pm and fully extinguished at 3:30pm. Former President Yameen has alleged the fire was deliberately set.
India's ₹4,850 crore (US$565 million) line of credit to the Maldives took effect on 27 August, according to a Reserve Bank of India circular. The EXIM Bank loan agreement was signed in July 2025 during Prime Minister Modi's state visit. Under its terms, at least 75 per cent of the goods, works and services in each contract must come from India. Individual credit agreements worth at least ₹500 crore are to be signed as projects are identified and approved.
The government handed the Addu link road upgrade to a Chinese company, taking it out of the scope of the state-owned Road Development Corporation. RDC was contracted in April 2025 to develop the link road along with roads and drainage on the connected islands of Addu, for MVR829.8 million (US$53 million) over three years and nine months. The project was launched during President Muizzu's visit to Addu last November, but no work followed. RDC will still develop the inner roads. Under the new agreement, signed with Rotime Engineering and Technology, 12.3 kilometres of the link road from Deetuaa Bridge to Hithadhoo stadium will be widened to four lanes. The contract value and completion deadline have not been disclosed. The link road connecting Hithadhoo, Maradhoo, Maradhoo-Feydhoo, Feydhoo and Gan was built between 2001 and 2003 with a US$7.9 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank, and has since deteriorated badly for lack of maintenance.
Environment Minister Ali Shareef defended postponing the ban on plastic drinking straws until 2031, saying an outright ban without a suitable alternative would not solve the problem. He cited complaints over the quality and potential food-safety concerns of paper straws, but said he does not support returning to plastic straws and that the government should instead work towards a viable alternative.
The Prosecutor General’s Office said it did not appeal the acquittal of Sun Construction and Sun Investment on money laundering charges linked to the leasing of Raa Fuggiri because it found no legal grounds likely to overturn the Criminal Court’s ruling. The companies, owned by MDA leader and MP Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, were acquitted in September 2025.
An audit found that MVR19 million was spent on 790 students who later dropped out of the former MDP government’s free degree scheme, with no efforts made to recover the funds. The audit also found MVR9.37 million was spent on 271 students who already held degrees, while only 50 per cent of students enrolled between 2019 and 2022 had completed their courses.
The central bank opened applications for this year’s MVR5 million Research Fund grants, offering funding for independent research and book-writing projects. Individuals, academic institutions and think tanks can apply until October 13, with priority given to research aligned with the MMA’s objectives and key national needs.
Former Vice President Faisal Naseem’s family rejected allegations circulating about him on social media as “categorically false,” including claims that family members met former President Solih at the President’s Office in 2023. In a statement signed by 10 relatives, the family alleged the claims were being spread to damage Faisal politically, amid reports that he plans to contest the MDP’s presidential primary.
The Civil Court temporarily halted the government’s decision to revoke a Hulhumalé plot awarded to former Elections Commission president Mohamed Zahid under the Binveriya housing scheme. The housing ministry cancelled Zahid’s agreement in July on the grounds that he was not born in Malé, but the court ordered the ministry not to transfer or create third-party rights over the land until Zahid’s case challenging the decision is resolved. In court, the state said the plots were meant for people born in Malé and that Zahid and his parents clearly did not qualify, so the plot had been allocated in breach of the rules. The state said it was not alleging he had given false information. Zahid is originally from Haa Alif Hathifushi, whose residents were later relocated to Haa Dhaalu Hanimaadhoo, but is now registered in Malé.
The rider who caused a crash on Sosun Magu late on Sunday night that left two people critically injured had been caught and fined four times this year for riding without a licence, police told the Criminal Court. Maahu Hassan, 21, of Thaa Dhiyamigili, was remanded for 15 days. According to the court order, he was riding at high speed and zigzagging when he hit another motorcycle, and both people on it suffered brain injuries. ADK Hospital said the 26-year-old woman was in a very serious condition. She suffered severe facial fractures and underwent head surgery. A 22-year-old man was also injured. Maahu, who was injured himself, declined a lawyer and asked for leniency. Under the new road traffic law, reckless riding that causes injury carries a fine of MVR100,000 to MVR500,000, alongside possible criminal charges.
The Coast Guard rescued a foreign national from the sea off the Sinamalé Bridge in the early hours of Thursday. Divers were sent after the maritime rescue coordination centre was alerted at 12:44am, and found the man holding onto one of the bridge's pillars. He was brought aboard a harbour craft and handed over to police.