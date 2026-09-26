Part two: The Holhin

“Next day as the light appeared, a Malabar warship [Holhīn-ge guraabeh] came through Bodu Kalhi channel. It headed straight for Dhoonidhoo and stopped in the harbour there. Islanders cruised out to the ship and learnt it had been sent by the Ali Raja of Cannanore to help Mohamed Takurufan capture the Maldives. ‘In that case,’ Mohamed told the people aboard, ‘you can dispose of all these dead bodies and blood. Remove the bloodstained soil and clean it up.’ But the men from the ship protested that it wasn’t the sort of work they expected. ‘Hey,’ said Mohamed, ‘you won’t be doing it for free. I’ll give you a boat full of coconuts and another full of fish.’ ‘We’re still not interested.’ ‘You don’t have to do it all by yourself. The Muslims from this island will help you.’ ‘The answer is still no.’ ‘All right then, if you do the work I’ll give you an island of your choice in Maldives,’ promised Mohamed. On that condition, the Malabar men [Holhīn-ge meehun] and the Muslims from Male’ cleared a small place in the middle of the island. By then the sun had set. They worked all night and into the daybreak, when Mohamed asked the Malabaris [Holhīn-ge meehun] which island they wanted. ‘The fushigandu island of Neykurendhoo in Thiladhunmathi atoll, would that do?’ Mohamed asked. ‘What can we do with a fushigan’du named Neykurendhoo?’ they protested. ‘Give us the island called Kattalafushi.’ Mohamed gave them that island, and put the grant in writing. He had not taken the crown yet, and because of this he signed the document with an alif. He handed the paper to them and told Hassan take them to their new island and return. When Hassan left with the Malabaris, Mohamed put up his hands and prayed to the Almighty that there would be no water on Kattalafushi. The Almighty accepted this prayer and to this day, the island is devoid of water.” (pp. 190–191)