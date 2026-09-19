Part one: The Chola connection
How closely was the Maldives’ national hero connected to the Cholas of southern India?
Artwork: Dosain
Ibn Majid and the Cholas
Ibn Battuta and the Cholas
Etymology of Chola
Mohamed and Dhon Solhiyaa
On the way to India: As a young man, Mohamed quarreled with his father over his marriage and ran away from Utheem, stowing away aboard Shirazi Fandiyaru Kaleygefan's Ceylon-bound trading odi. When the ship moored at the Ceylon harbour, Mohamed met a fair-skinned Ceylonese Muslim man (Dhon Solhiyaa) who happened to be walking along the jetty; and stayed with this man for about a year.
After roughly a year: Mohamed sailed onward to the port of Beypore. There he was taken in by an elderly teacher, studied the Quran, maulood knowledge, Arabic grammar (nahu), war strategy and musketeering. When his studies were complete, the very same ship and captain that had first carried him to Beypore returned two years later to collect him, and sailed him back to Ceylon — where his old friend (Dhon Solhiyaa) was waiting at the jetty once more. Only after this second stay did Mohamed find passage on yet another ship and finally return to Maldives, disembarking at Hondaafushi.
First tribute voyage: Years later, once Mohamed was established at Utheem and married, the Viyazoaru came to arrange that year's Ceylon trading and tribute voyage — a trip originally destined for Goa, until Mohamed personally negotiated for it to go to Ceylon instead. On reaching Ceylon, Mohamed once again left the ship in his old friend's care (Dhon Solahiyaa) and stayed at his house as before.
Second tribute voyage: The following year, after Mohamed's wife Rehendhi Goyye, daughter of Cat Fathima of Baarah, had given birth to their son Kalaafaan, the Ceylon season came around again. Mohamed entrusted Dhandehelu with a delicate personal errand: carrying a marriage proposal to Kamba Aisa Rani Kilegefan for her daughter, Sitti Mava — a proposal Kanba Aisa sharply rebuffed (“dhaffaiga boa huri thoa aiy lavvaharey bunaharey”, or "Tell him to go check whether his head's ended up between his legs"). As Mohamed's ship sailed for Ceylon, Sitti Mava fell gravely ill back in Baarah, and Viyazoaru spent the following months bringing in doctors and sorcerers from every atoll north of Malé, and eventually from Malé itself, without success. Meanwhile in Ceylon, Mohamed again left the vessel with his friend (Dhon Solhiyaa) and stayed at his house as usual, his friend handling the sale of goods and the departure permit before Mohamed sailed home.
Third tribute voyage: After Sitti Mava's recovery, the Ceylon season returned once more and Viyazoaru again asked Mohamed to make the voyage. Mohamed married Sitti Mava before leaving that year. Mohamed sailed for Ceylon and, on arrival, left the ship with his friend Dhon Solhiyaa as usual, staying at his house while the friend again managed the tribute, trade goods and departure permit.
Fourth tribute voyage: While Kalhu Oh Fummi was under construction at Baarah — already up to its seventh and eighth planks - Mohamed sailed for Ceylon again. On arrival, Mohamed once again left the vessel in his friend's care and stayed at his house as always, his friend again handling the tribute and trade goods before Mohamed set course back for Maldives. This appears to be the last of these regular tribute voyages before the new ship was completed and Mohamed's campaign against the Portuguese began in earnest.
Mohamed’s “Utheemu” Family
Conclusion
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