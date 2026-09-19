Part one: The Chola connection

“…As for the coasts of Siam and its islands, there is considerable doubt for few Arabs visit them repeatedly. Therefore, there is some doubt about the coasts of Bengal and Siam and the Carnatic coast. Thus the Cholas disagree with the people of Konkan and the people of Konkan have different values from them, while the people of Gujerat have yet other values. Each one differs with regard to some of these measurements while with others they all agree. As for the coasts of Hijaz and its islands and the coasts of the Arabian Peninsula and India (West coast), all of them agree, but they agree but little on the Carnatic and the coasts of Siam.