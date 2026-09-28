Lease approval, qazf charge and stingray capture

Former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail, who is campaigning for the MDP presidential ticket, called on the government to publish its agreement with Eagle Hills and not push the Rasmalé deal through before the public had "complete clarity" on its terms.Fayyaz argued the deal was poorly negotiated compared with Eagle Hills' projects elsewhere, where he said states took equity stakes of around a third, including Serbia's 32 per cent share of Belgrade Waterfront. The Maldives instead gets a 10 per cent revenue share on an undefined base in exchange for 500 hectares of land, he said. He also contended that leases renewing for up to 99 years on each sale or inheritance could effectively amount to freehold. Fayyaz called for an independent valuation of the land and for no enabling legislation to be tabled without full disclosure.