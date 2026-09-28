Lease approval, qazf charge and stingray capture

Infrastructure Minister Abdulla Muththalib continued defending the Rasmalé waterfront and marina deal with UAE-based Eagle Hills following criticism from opposition figures and religious scholars over terms suggesting a perpetual 99-year extension upon sale or inheritance. Muththalib said that the lease reset would not be automatic and would follow approval from the government and be subject to relevant fees. Eagle Hills meanwhile amended wording of its press release. It now reads that the 99 year lease is "transferable and inheritable, with every transfer subject to Government approval and registration.” The section previously said "upon each transfer, whether through sale or inheritance, a new leasehold term of up to 99 years will commence, providing lasting continuity for owners across generations."
Former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail, who is campaigning for the MDP presidential ticket, called on the government to publish its agreement with Eagle Hills and not push the Rasmalé deal through before the public had "complete clarity" on its terms.Fayyaz argued the deal was poorly negotiated compared with Eagle Hills' projects elsewhere, where he said states took equity stakes of around a third, including Serbia's 32 per cent share of Belgrade Waterfront. The Maldives instead gets a 10 per cent revenue share on an undefined base in exchange for 500 hectares of land, he said. He also contended that leases renewing for up to 99 years on each sale or inheritance could effectively amount to freehold. Fayyaz called for an independent valuation of the land and for no enabling legislation to be tabled without full disclosure.
A locker at the infrastructure ministry that was found opened Friday held the agreement for the Rasmalé deal, Adhadhu reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the incident.
The Prosecutor General's Office pressed charges of qazf against a former staffer at the President's Office over allegations of a sexual relationship with President Muizzu. The PG Office confirmed to media that the charges have been submitted to the Criminal Court. No further details were provided.
Police said that a video circulating on social media showing an foreign worker harming a sting ray near the fish market in Male has come to its attention. The footage, which sparked outrage online, shows the expatriate using a hooked rod to stab one of the stingrays gathered near the jetty and drag it onto the jetty while tourists took photographs.
Immigration published new regulations requiring all commercial airlines, private jets, and charter flights operating to and from the Maldives to share detailed passenger, crew, and travel agent data before departure and arrival. Effective from 30 October, the new rules require operators to share Advance Passenger Information at check-in and boarding closures, alongside Passenger Name Record data 24 hours and one hour prior to departure.
Fenaka signed an agreement with MWSC to handover the water and sewage utility services in Fuvahmulah and Addu. Fenaka, which currently manages the services, is planned to be dissolved and absorbed into STELCO as part of the government's plans to reduce spending by state-owned enterprises.
A total of 4,973 students across the Maldives began their A-Level and Higher Secondary Certificate examinations across 53 test centres nationwide. According to the education ministry, four centers in the Greater Malé area are hosting 3,284 A-Level and 1,357 HSC candidates, while 49 centers across the atolls are hosting 1,689 A-Level and 906 HSC students for the testing period ending 30 October; the session marks the first time A-Level and O-Level exams are running concurrently in the country following the revision of the academic calendar back to an October-November schedule.
Galolhu North MP Mohamed Ibrahim urged the speaker to expedite a bill that would mandate resorts to pay service charge to workers in dollars following concerns from resort workers that employers were planning to pay service charge in Maldivian rufiyaa due to the new foreign currency conversion requirement. The bill submitted by Kendhoo MP Mauroof Zakir last December remains stalled at committee stage since April.
The education ministry gazetted new regulations allowing private colleges operating continuously for at least 15 years with an active enrollment of no fewer than 1,000 students to apply for registration as a university.
Naushad Moosa, a 32-year-old man was detained indefinitely for the duration of trial for repeatedly vandalising mosques.
Around 200 Maldivians residing in Bangkok remain safe following heavy rainfall and widespread flooding over the past two days, Ambassador Fuwad Towfeek told Sun. The Maldivian Embassy in Thailand is actively contacting residents and monitoring the situation, but no reports of injuries or property damage has been reported among the Maldivian community or the estimated 500 Maldivians traveling through Bangkok weekly, he said.