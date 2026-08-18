Everyone is having fewer children. The Maldives is not special

"So that is a risk on women's bodies. Because the more children they have, the women will be constantly dealing with pregnancy-related issues. If that is what they want, it's fine. But if that's not what they want, and if the husband or the community or the social pressure is like, oh, so few, just one child – it's pressure. And if you start giving incentives, like, okay, MVR2,000 [US$130] will be provided if they have another child, that's also pressure, right?"