Abandoned seafarers warned of hunger and anchor failure before Sinamalé bridge crash

"We are stuck here for two months and we have already contacted the ITF...ministry...We need to be urgently released from here, we don't have food for three days...We are drinking this water..this water we collect from rainwater. We put this water in tanks, and our tanks condition is not good. We are suffering here. I don’t know if anybody died here who will," the captain can be heard pleading in the video, holding up a glass of water that appeared to be tainted with rust.