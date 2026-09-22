Commercial terms, foreign leaseholds and felled figs

Eagle Hills will build 5,000 housing units in Hulhumalé as part of the Rasmalé deal, the housing ministry said. It added that the project would not affect the number of residential plots already allocated for public distribution. Muththalib told Mihaaru that the units would be built under a contractor finance model at the company's expense. The government would pay for them only after completion and handover, from the proceeds of their sale. "The government will not do anything like give the company a sovereign guarantee for this work," he said. Muththalib also said the Rasmalé project would receive no tax concessions and that all its funds would flow through Maldivian banks. "Most importantly, this project will bring no change to the previously announced social housing numbers," he added.