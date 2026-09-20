Indian interest, plastic ban and debt sermon

PNC nominated President Muizzu as its 2028 presidential candidate without a primary. Party chair and parliament speaker, Abdul Raheem Abdulla, formally presented the ticket at the party's congress. Muizzu meanwhile invoked his authority under the party's governing statutes to appoint 10 senior officials to the party leadership, including three sitting cabinet ministers: Housing Minister Dr. Abdullah Muththalib, Health Minister Geela Ali and Tourism Minister Mohamed Ameen, alongside the chief of staff, two presidential ministers, and the heads of HDC, Malé Group of Hospitals and FDC. All newly appointed officials pledged an oath before Muizzu to protect party secrets and work selflessly toward winning the 2028 election.