Indian interest, plastic ban and debt sermon

India's external affairs ministry confirmed the final tranche of a US$150 million treasury bill facility subscribed by the State Bank of India since 2019 was settled on 17 September. The Maldives repaidthe principal while India covered all interest payments close to a total of US$45 million over five years. The bills were extended six times before being fully settled. India also noted it has extended an INR30 billion currency swap facility and that SBI holds US$350 million in treasury bonds valid until 2029 and 2030.
President Muizzu extended timeline for banning small plastic water bottles (between 500ml and 1 litre). Import and production is now to be banned from December 2029 and sales from June 2030. However, ready-to-drink beverages other than water in bottles smaller than 250ml are banned with immediate effect. The presidential decree also delayed the ban on importing, producing and selling single-use plastic straws to 2031, pushing back deadlines that were originally set for 2021 and 2022.
The Islamic ministry's Friday sermon warned against taking on unnecessary debt without the means to repay it, a day after the government settled the final US$50 million instalment of a US$150 million treasury bill facility taken out in 2019 under the previous administration.
BML expects delays in US dollar transfers to return to normal by the end of next week after increased demand caused processing delays. BML said it sold US$653 million through August this year, up about 33 per cent year-on-year, and has temporarily limited e-commerce transactions while prioritising essential payments.
Police intercepted six Bangladeshi nationals at Velana International Airport on Friday as they were about to board a flight to Bangladesh, seizing foreign currency from 18 countries totalling about MVR3.86 million (US$250,320), including US$174,161, EUR56,760 and GBP1,815. The six were taken into custody as part of the ongoing crackdown on unlicensed foreign currency trading.
MNDF firefighters rescued a man who fell headfirst into a gap between the tetrapods in the Malé seafront near Usfasgandu, using rescue tools to move the rocks and free him. He was taken to IGMH and was reported to be in stable condition.
PNC nominated President Muizzu as its 2028 presidential candidate without a primary. Party chair and parliament speaker, Abdul Raheem Abdulla, formally presented the ticket at the party's congress. Muizzu meanwhile invoked his authority under the party's governing statutes to appoint 10 senior officials to the party leadership, including three sitting cabinet ministers: Housing Minister Dr. Abdullah Muththalib, Health Minister Geela Ali and Tourism Minister Mohamed Ameen, alongside the chief of staff, two presidential ministers, and the heads of HDC, Malé Group of Hospitals and FDC. All newly appointed officials pledged an oath before Muizzu to protect party secrets and work selflessly toward winning the 2028 election.
STO ordered all 26 food courts in Malé’s southwest harbour area to vacate within 90 days to make way for the expansion of the commercial harbour. The food courts, developed by STO for about MVR32 million and opened in July 2018, must settle any outstanding rent and maintenance fees before their agreements are terminated.
Immigration detained 107 undocumented expatriates during a 10-hour operation in Alif Alif Thoddoo after screening 507 foreign workers. Immigration said it launched the operation following public complaints and has deported 8,600 undocumented expatriates since the current administration took office.
Adhadhu filed a case at the Civil Court seeking to overturn the President’s Office’s decision to bar it from press conferences, alleging violations of press freedom and the constitutional right to information.