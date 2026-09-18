Muizzu wins ticket, Indian debt and arts decline

The government settled the remaining US$50 million from a total US$150 million borrowed as treasury bills from the State Bank of India in 2019. The finance ministry dismissed as “unfounded” claims the repayment would constrain the import of essential goods. Official reserves stood at US$664 million at the end of August, the finance minister claimed. Former President Nasheed meanwhile alleged the government had settled the payment using dollars deposited by the public and businesses at the Bank of Maldives.