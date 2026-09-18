Muizzu wins ticket, Indian debt and arts decline

The ruling party awarded President Muizzu its presidential ticket for the 2028 election without holding a primary. Abdulla Ibrahim, a special delegate from Fuvahmulah South, put forward the motion during the PNC’s ongoing congress. The 1,119 delegates voted to approve the motion with a show of hands, following a speech by Congress chair and Parliament Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla.
The government settled the remaining US$50 million from a total US$150 million borrowed as treasury bills from the State Bank of India in 2019. The finance ministry dismissed as “unfounded” claims the repayment would constrain the import of essential goods. Official reserves stood at US$664 million at the end of August, the finance minister claimed. Former President Nasheed meanwhile alleged the government had settled the payment using dollars deposited by the public and businesses at the Bank of Maldives.
External debt fell from US$4 billion to US$3.5 billion following the repayment of a US$500 million sukuk and a US$400 million currency swap from the Reserve Bank of India this year, Adhadhu reported. Direct external debt now stands at US$2.3 billion, while guaranteed debt stands at US$1.2 billion. However, domestic debt has risen to MVR97.3 billion (US$6.3 billion).
Only one per cent of students sat for O-Level exams in art subjects last year, compared with 49 per cent who took business subjects and 50 per cent who sat for science subjects. The information was obtained through a right-to-information request made by former Maldives National University chancellor Dr Hassan Hameed, who said it was concerning that business stream students were above 20 per cent in a country like the Maldives.
New hearings in the money laundering trials against former President Yameen over the leases of Raa Fuggiri and Vaavu Aarah have been scheduled following months of delays, Dhauru reported. A hearing in the Fuggiri case is scheduled for 23 September, while the Aarah case is set for 29 September, according to a Criminal Court official cited by the publication.
A 55-year-old tourist from Kazakhstan died in a diving accident in Fuvammulah. Police said the man was brought to the surface after he was found motionless underwater and was taken to Fuvammulah Hospital at around 9:18am, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A shortage of correctional officers to escort inmates to hospital is the main reason for delays in providing them medical care, an inquiry by the Human Rights Commission revealed. A total of 32 inmates faced delays in 2024 due to a lack of escorts, compared with 30 last year. So far this year 24 inmates have faced similar delays. Other reasons include difficulty securing specialist appointments, administrative issues and a lack of space to accommodate inmates brought to Malé for medical care.
The MDP raised “grave concern” over the dollar shortage and wider economic crisis, saying it is affecting businesses ranging from resorts and importers to contractors and home-based startups. The party said investor confidence was being undermined by sudden changes to the terms under which investors entered the Maldives, driving capital away. It warned the economy faced risk of collapse due to low reserves, the dollar shortage and lack of government plans to address the crisis.
The People’s National Front, led by former President Yameen, filed a police complaint against Elections Commission President Mohamed Shakeel. The party alleges its members were removed from the party’s registry and registered with other parties without their knowledge, and called for criminal charges to be filed against Shakeel. The EC is responsible for maintaining the political party registry.
MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim wrote to the speaker requesting the public accounts committee review the new destination-principle tax rules, delay their implementation and address concerns raised by tourism industry stakeholders. Citing findings by tourism advocacy organisation Destination Future, the Galolhu North MP also proposed exempting packages that have already been sold.
Heavy rain caused flooding in several northern islands, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. NDMA said 30 houses in Raa Inguraidhoo were flooded on Wednesday, with half of them sustaining damage. The island council and other community institutions placed sandbags and drained floodwater to prevent further flooding. Large areas of Raa Rasmaadhoo and Lhaviyani Naifaru were also flooded.
STELCO began surveying utility services across the islands following President Muizzu’s decision to transfer all island utility services to the company. STELCO said its teams are currently conducting surveys in Thinadhoo and Addu City.