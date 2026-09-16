Malaysian money, PNC congress and expat wages

French travel industry associations Les Entreprises du Voyage and the Syndicat des Entreprises du Tour Operating wrote to Commissioner General of Taxation Fathimath Ameeza to express concern over the new destination-principle tax rules that require foreign tour operators to pay tax on packages sold through offshore booking platforms. The groups said travel packages are typically advertised up to a year in advance and that packages for the upcoming winter season had already been sold. They said European consumer protection laws prevent tour operators from adding charges to bookings after they have been sold. The tax changes would place an additional burden on smaller French tour operators and could force some to stop offering services to the Maldives, they warned, calling for consultations with the tourism industry, a grace period to allow businesses to comply and a delay in implementing the changes until 2027. Separately, Italian travel industry association ASTOI Confindustria Viaggi also wrote to Ameeza, raising concerns over the lack of clarity surrounding enforcement, registration, reporting and invoicing requirements, as well as the short grace period before the new policy takes effect.