Malaysian money, PNC congress and expat wages

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had agreed in principle to provide a US$100 million currency swap facility at the request of the Maldivian government. Delivering a press statement following bilateral talks during his visit to the Maldives, Anwar said the two countries’ central banks would need to work together to determine the mechanism and procedures for expediting the facility.
Prime Minister Anwar also agreed in principle to begin negotiations on a preferential trade agreement between the Maldives and Malaysia. He announced plans to hold a joint commission meeting between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur later this year. He also revealed President Muizzu had asked for the assistance of Malaysian state-owned Petronas to explore for oil in the Maldives. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation and engagement on defence and Islamic affairs.
The Malaysian prime minister departed on Tuesday afternoon after concluding his official visit. During the visit, Anwar also received courtesy calls from Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and Foreign Minister Iruthishaam Adam. The visit also included a state luncheon hosted by President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed in honour of the Malaysian prime minister.
The People’s National Congress began its congress in Malé. Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Muizzu said the ruling party must not allow internal discord or personal political interests to undermine its "united troops." The congress will elect members to several senior party positions, including six vice-president posts, for which eight candidates are contesting. Former President Mohamed Nasheed, the main opposition MDP's chairperson, drew heads by attending the ceremony.
The homeland security ministry ordered employers of foreign workers to open personal bank accounts for their employees to comply with new rules requiring expatriate salaries to be paid directly into an account registered with or approved by the Maldives Monetary Authority. The ministry said that in employment disputes handled by the Labour Relations Authority, an employer would only be considered to have paid an expatriate worker’s salary if the payment was deposited into the worker’s designated bank account.
Expatriates entering on business or special visas will no longer be eligible to apply for work permits, the homeland security announced. The ministry said some businesses had been bringing workers into the country on business visas before applying for work visas in an effort to speed up the process of obtaining work permits. Business visas are intended for short-term stays by professionals, the ministry said.
MDP MP for Hulhumalé South Dr Ahmed Shamheed announced his intention to contest the party’s primary for the 2028 presidential election. The announcement came in a preview for a podcast series titled "Shamheedh Aai Eku" produced by Avas and hosted by former television presenter Moosa Waseem.
French travel industry associations Les Entreprises du Voyage and the Syndicat des Entreprises du Tour Operating wrote to Commissioner General of Taxation Fathimath Ameeza to express concern over the new destination-principle tax rules that require foreign tour operators to pay tax on packages sold through offshore booking platforms. The groups said travel packages are typically advertised up to a year in advance and that packages for the upcoming winter season had already been sold. They said European consumer protection laws prevent tour operators from adding charges to bookings after they have been sold. The tax changes would place an additional burden on smaller French tour operators and could force some to stop offering services to the Maldives, they warned, calling for consultations with the tourism industry, a grace period to allow businesses to comply and a delay in implementing the changes until 2027. Separately, Italian travel industry association ASTOI Confindustria Viaggi also wrote to Ameeza, raising concerns over the lack of clarity surrounding enforcement, registration, reporting and invoicing requirements, as well as the short grace period before the new policy takes effect.
Yoosuf Maniu, the former commissioner general of customs, was tasked with heading the new Greater Malé Transport and Mobility Office.
Visit Maldives managing director Abdulla Yasir drew attention after telling PSM at the Arabian Travel Market that a chicken sandwich at a resort might be prepared with utensils used moments earlier for pork and given only a quick rinse, so that what appears halal is not. He was speaking about expanding halal tourism, which he said is a strategic priority, with business-to-business meetings at the fair focused on gauging demand from the Middle East, India, Indonesia and Muslim consumers in Western countries.
A 70-year-old man from Faresmaathodaa was placed under state care by the social and family development ministry, after years of living alone. According to island council president, the man had been coping with declining health and old age for the past two years, during which time the council supplied him with meals while neighbours offered additional help. His wife had passed away years ago and his children reportedly declined to care for him or bring him to Malé. Although the ministry had been informed of his circumstances earlier, his transfer to state care was delayed due to a lack of available space in care facilities.