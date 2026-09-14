Feydhoo flooding, mosque foundation and conversion anniversary

In his speech marking 900 years since the Maldives converted to Islam, President Muizzu said the country was fortunate to experience individual, social and political reforms following the arrival of Islam. He said the moral and social "scars" found in Maldivian society today should prompt Maldivians to reflect. Muizzu described the pre-Islamic era as a period when Maldivians carved false idols from coral stone and practiced human sacrifice. He said the arrival of Islam guaranteed the right to life for all Maldivians.