Feydhoo flooding, mosque foundation and conversion anniversary

The National Disaster Management Authority said heavy rainfall across the southern atolls caused widespread damage, with nine houses in Addu Feydhoo affected by flooding. Three households that were unable to cook or prepare food due to the floods were provided with meals for three days. Residents of another household were given temporary shelter and food for three days. In Fuvammulah, flooding caused plumbing blockages in some households. Fenaka, the city council and other institutions provided assistance.
Addu City Council urged residents to avoid using the link road connecting Hithadhoo with the other mainland islands unless necessary, warning that flooding had made the road unsafe for vehicles. Motorists were advised to drive slowly through flooded areas. The council also said drainage pumps had been deployed at various locations across the city.
The foundation stone was laid in Hulhumalé for Jamiul Sultan Mohamed Bin Abdulla, which is planned to become the Maldives’ largest mosque with a capacity of 10,000 worshippers. The foundation was laid jointly by President Muizzu, Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed, Al Rajhi Company CEO Bandar Abdullah Alrajhi and Saudi Ambassador to the Maldives Yahya Hassan Al-Qahtani. The Islamic ministry said the mosque will include offices for imams and administrative staff, an Islamic library, a cultural centre, a Quran museum, an exhibition hall for Islamic and historical exhibitions, a multipurpose community hall and visitor facilities featuring gift shops and Islamic bookshops.
In his speech marking 900 years since the Maldives converted to Islam, President Muizzu said the country was fortunate to experience individual, social and political reforms following the arrival of Islam. He said the moral and social "scars" found in Maldivian society today should prompt Maldivians to reflect. Muizzu described the pre-Islamic era as a period when Maldivians carved false idols from coral stone and practiced human sacrifice. He said the arrival of Islam guaranteed the right to life for all Maldivians.
Former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom issued a rare video message on social media marking the 900th anniversary of the Maldives’ conversion to Islam. He said Islam is the foundation of the Maldives as a nation-state and that Maldivians cannot afford to stray from the religion. Former President Nasheed also shared a message marking the occasion, noting that it commemorates the conversion of the Maldivian king to Islam, while the wider conversion of the Maldivian population took place gradually over time.
Qatar airlines will increase its weekly flights to Maldives from 12 to 21 from October onwards, according to its winter schedule published last week.
Over 60,000 Maldivians earned a monthly income in excess of MVR60,000 (US$3,890) last year, the threshold for paying income tax, the annual report of the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority showed. Among them, 23,098 people earned their income from monthly salaries while the remaining earned income through business.
Malé City Council called for a public inquiry into alleged state negligence in an incident in which two vessels seized by Customs broke loose from their moorings, damaging Malé’s reef and the Sinamalé bridge. In a statement, the council also urged the Environment Regulatory Authority to assess the damage and seek compensation for the losses. It further called for engineering audits to confirm whether the bridge’s main pillar and platforms sustained any structural damage.
The Health Protection Agency reported an increase in cases of flu and diarrhoea, and urged the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of seasonal illnesses. It advised people to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, stay hydrated, wear a mask when experiencing flu-like symptoms and to remain at home when feeling unwell.