The last of Malé's old market
Photographs from 2021, before the road widened and the stalls moved.
Artwork: Dosain
8 hours ago
These photographs were taken at Malé's local market in 2021, when masks were still on and stalls spilled onto the pavement. Dhonis were tied up a few metres from vegetable trays. Sacks, coconuts and ice boxes came ashore by plank and by hand.
The market's edge, which then ran right up against the old Boduthakurufaanu Magu, is now gone. The outer road has been widened and asphalted into a four-lane drive. More than 50 roadside stalls were shifted to temporary sites behind the MMA building and in front of the High Court. In March, the government signed a contract to raise a six-storey wet market complex on the same ground. What follows is a record of the place as it was.
Discussion
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts!
No comments yet. Be the first to join the conversation!
Join the Conversation
Sign in to share your thoughts under an alias and take part in the discussion. Independent journalism thrives on open, respectful debate — your voice matters.
Support Independent Journalism
Help us keep the news free and fearless
Give once
$
orBecome a memberfrom $5/month