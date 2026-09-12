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The last of Malé's old market

Photographs from 2021, before the road widened and the stalls moved.

Artwork: Dosain

Artwork: Dosain

8 hours ago
Ahmed Inan
These photographs were taken at Malé's local market in 2021, when masks were still on and stalls spilled onto the pavement. Dhonis were tied up a few metres from vegetable trays. Sacks, coconuts and ice boxes came ashore by plank and by hand.
The market's edge, which then ran right up against the old Boduthakurufaanu Magu, is now gone. The outer road has been widened and asphalted into a four-lane drive. More than 50 roadside stalls were shifted to temporary sites behind the MMA building and in front of the High Court. In March, the government signed a contract to raise a six-storey wet market complex on the same ground. What follows is a record of the place as it was.
Man carries a sack on his shoulder, balancing himself on a wooden plank, as he makes his way onto a boat.
Man carries a sack on his shoulder, balancing himself on a wooden plank, as he makes his way onto a boat.
A little bokkuraa filled to the brim with fresh kurumba straight from the palm trees, lands into the harbour of Malé, as the man begins to offload. 
A little bokkuraa filled to the brim with fresh kurumba straight from the palm trees, lands into the harbour of Malé, as the man begins to offload. 
A daytime shut eye for two crew, as the swaying sea lulls them into the siesta.
A daytime shut eye for two crew, as the swaying sea lulls them into the siesta.
With two clenched fists, a man sits behind a school desk covered in journals, his attention on the phone and the stress evident on his face.
With two clenched fists, a man sits behind a school desk covered in journals, his attention on the phone and the stress evident on his face.
Inside a boat, men sit around a wooden table, some acknowledge the camera and others with gazes elsewhere.
Inside a boat, men sit around a wooden table, some acknowledge the camera and others with gazes elsewhere.
Man stares straight into the camera as he sorts, picks and cleans his boxes of bileh, sitting on the edge of the pavement.
Man stares straight into the camera as he sorts, picks and cleans his boxes of bileh, sitting on the edge of the pavement.
A seasoned seaman has his feet up a micro chair, in absolute comfort and ergonomically seated, as he looks out towards the horizon.
A seasoned seaman has his feet up a micro chair, in absolute comfort and ergonomically seated, as he looks out towards the horizon.
An elderly uncle in front of a stall inside the baazaaru, looks down at his little plastic bag of bileh as he ties a knot on it.
An elderly uncle in front of a stall inside the baazaaru, looks down at his little plastic bag of bileh as he ties a knot on it.
Two men lost in conversation.
Two men lost in conversation.
The sun shines into a boat as a man sits with one leg curled up on a plastic chair while another is deep asleep right behind the ice box.
The sun shines into a boat as a man sits with one leg curled up on a plastic chair while another is deep asleep right behind the ice box.
Many eyes on a game of chess with anticipation, stillness and silence. Paper cups of coffee, lit cigarettes and people in front of the neru.
Many eyes on a game of chess with anticipation, stillness and silence. Paper cups of coffee, lit cigarettes and people in front of the neru.
Geared and ready to catch some fish, beybe holds his fishing pole up.
Geared and ready to catch some fish, beybe holds his fishing pole up.
The beybe now poses with his fishing pole, with a glint on his aviator shades.
The beybe now poses with his fishing pole, with a glint on his aviator shades.
Men sit on the soft grass beside the pigeons as they lounge and laze.
Men sit on the soft grass beside the pigeons as they lounge and laze.
Furrowed set of brows, faces pointed downwards.
Furrowed set of brows, faces pointed downwards.

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