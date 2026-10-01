HIV rise, Rasmalé revenue and murder trial

The Criminal Court heard closing arguments in the retrial of four men charged over the murder of blogger Yameen Rasheed. The verdict will be delivered at the next hearing, the judge announced. Mohamed Dhifraan and Ismail Rasheed are accused of being accomplices in the murder. Prosecutors argued that both men’s actions directly led to Yameen’s fatal stabbing in the stairwell of his apartment building. They attended meetings to plan the killing and assisted Ismail Haisham Rasheed and Ahmed Zihan – the two men charged with carrying out the murder – by surveilling Yameen, standing guard outside the house and acting as the getaway driver, prosecutors said. The defence urged the court to disregard the testimony of a secret witness, arguing it had not been shown the witness's statements to police or given adequate opportunity to question the witness.