HIV rise, Rasmalé revenue and murder trial

A record 22 people have been newly diagnosed with HIV so far this year, Health Minister Geela Ali told the press. Most infections are transmitted through unprotected sex and drug users are among the high-risk groups, she said. Since the first case was detected in 1991, an average of three to six new cases have been recorded annually. Seventy-one Maldivians have tested positive over the past 35 years, 53 of whom are still alive. People receiving blood transfusions are also at risk, she said, adding that donated blood is screened before transfusion. The Maldives is still classed as a low-prevalence country, Geela said, and people who test positive receive treatment and counselling.
Finance Minister Zareer said the Rasmalé project is projected to generate more than US$11 billion in state revenue over its 10-year development period, an average of about US$1.1 billion a year, which he said would exceed the combined annual government revenue from 179 resorts, 16 hotels, 920 guesthouses and 165 safari vessels. Revenue sources include T-GST, 10 per cent of Eagle Hills' revenue from first sales and leases, and a four per cent payment on property value by buyers on first purchases and all subsequent transfers. All property sale receipts would be held in an escrow account in the Maldives, with all project funds flowing through Maldivian banks, Zareer said. The agreement involves no tax concessions, duty exemptions, government loans or sovereign guarantees, he reiterated.
The Criminal Court heard closing arguments in the retrial of four men charged over the murder of blogger Yameen Rasheed. The verdict will be delivered at the next hearing, the judge announced. Mohamed Dhifraan and Ismail Rasheed are accused of being accomplices in the murder. Prosecutors argued that both men’s actions directly led to Yameen’s fatal stabbing in the stairwell of his apartment building. They attended meetings to plan the killing and assisted Ismail Haisham Rasheed and Ahmed Zihan – the two men charged with carrying out the murder – by surveilling Yameen, standing guard outside the house and acting as the getaway driver, prosecutors said. The defence urged the court to disregard the testimony of a secret witness, arguing it had not been shown the witness's statements to police or given adequate opportunity to question the witness.
The People’s National Front sent a letter to President Muizzu asking him to clarify 34 points regarding the Rasmalé project that remain undisclosed.
The infrastructure ministry ordered owners to remove all vehicles parked on Boduthakurufaanu Magu between the Tsunami Monument and MPL by 11pm on Saturday, ahead of road works it said would begin very soon. Vehicles and other items left on the road as well as vessels moored near the monument will be removed after the deadline. President Muizzu said in July that the stretch of road would be completed by November.
The first two segments of Ameenee Magu under repair, from the PSM building to Dharumavantha Hospital, will reopen on Sunday, the infrastructure ministry said. The stretch, which leads to the Tsunami Monument, has been closed since late June, suspending bus services on the route. MTCC was contracted in June to strip and relay the asphalt after it lifted and cracked, leaving large potholes.
The upper four units including the penthouse of Niamh Residences, the 15-storey building being built by Hajj Corporation, has been reserved by senior officials of the state-owned company including former board members, Dhauru reported.
Malé City Council approved plans for an MVR550,000 (US$35,660) project to develop a recreational and entertainment space in Villimalé. Deputy Mayor Meekail said the development will include an outdoor area that could be used as campsites for girl guide and scout groups and a multipurpose hall.
Nilandhoo MP and President Muizzu’s sister Fathimath Saudha declined to reveal the identity of the person who gave her a MVR2.4 million loan, saying that the beneficiary wished to stay anonymous. The loan was listed in her financial statements disclosed by parliament.
A 61-year-old man was arrested in Thaa Vandhoo on suspicion of practicing sorcery. Police said an investigation is ongoing following a report on Tuesday evening. Sun identified the man as the island’s contract imam.
The Coast Guard seized a foreign fishing vessel operating inside the Maldives exclusive economic zone. MNDF's new ship Imaaduddin intercepted the vessel 46 nautical miles northwest of Haa Alif Thuraakunu at 6:34pm with seven people on board.
Parties responsible for damaging underground power cables during road excavation works will be billed for all repair and service restoration costs, STELCO announced. The state utility advised contractors to plan and carry out excavation responsibly to avoid damaging its grid, saying the decision was made to safeguard the public from disruption caused by power outages and to maintain service quality.
Three Maldivians and 375 expatriates with lymphatic filariasis have been found from 15,716 screenings since it was discovered in 2023, Health Minister Geela told the press. Over 200,000 people were vaccinated between 2023 and 2025, she said.
Limiting Aasandha coverage for individuals earning more than MVR60,000 a month remains under discussion, Health Minister Geela said, when asked by reporters about an earlier pledge by Muizzu to make the change from 1 October.
Maavashu MP Ahmed Shakir asked parliament to task the state-owned enterprises committee to investigate Maldives Port Development, a subsidiary company formed by three SOEs (MPL, HDC and STO).
Police amended rules to cover medical costs for the family of police officers who are killed on duty.
A new magistrate court regulation mandated the submission of thalassemia cards when applying for marriage.
“Thiladhunmathee Bodu Baazaaru," dubbed the biggest market in the north, kicked off in Kulhudhuffushi.
Police identified a man caught on CCTV who is under investigation for sexual harassment, after appealing to the public in identifying him.
A 56-year-old man was detained for a week for illegally taking coconuts from palm trees at Rasfannu. He told the court he did not know it was illegal.