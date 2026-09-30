A revolt from Europe to Moscow as Maldives taxes the world's travel agents

The GST regime previously ran on the origin principle. When holiday packages in the Maldives are sold by offshore booking platforms, despite the goods and services being delivered in the Maldives, MIRA could not legally access information about the transaction between the tourist and the foreign platform. Both are outside the country when it takes place. A resort selling a villa to a European wholesaler would pay T-GST on the net rate. Since the latter is not physically in the country, what the wholesaler adds on top before selling to the guest could not be taxed domestically.