Constitutional challenge, CPI drop and smoking kiosks

Religious conservative NGO Jamiyyathul Salaf and the Adhaalath Party said they were reviewing the Rasmalé deal following concerns. The spokesman for Salaf said the group would be "meeting with government officials and clarifying information through other means". The Adhaalath Party spokesman said the party is also meeting with relevant government institutions to clarify information about the residency visa scheme, township programme and the Rasmalé project. The party would propose solutions to relevant institutions if the review raises concerns about the project, he added. Former Adhaalath Party president Sheikh Imran Abdulla said on X that "looking at the murky developments unfolding now, the time has come once again for Maldivians to set aside political ideologies and stand up" and warned President Muizzu of bitter consequences of "betraying the religion and the nation ".