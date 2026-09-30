Estate law, Yameen trial and MP disclosures

Former MP Ali Hussain and MDP national council member 'Marz' Ahmed Saleem filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission over the Rasmalé deal. Ali Hussain, who petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday to void the agreement, said questions were raised by handing a large part of land reclaimed at great expense for public housing to Eagle Hills without a bidding process, and that he turned to the ACC because the government had not disclosed the agreement. "Effectively, this land has been given to Eagle Hills for a 99 years that never runs out," he said. Saleem argued the deal effectively transfers permanent ownership to foreigners in violation of the constitution, and that a foreign-controlled marina next to the capital posed a security risk, potentially allowing surveillance technology and other threats into the area beyond the reach of the security forces. He echoed former President Yameen's claim that the project's hidden agenda is to sell Maldivian land to wealthy Israelis.