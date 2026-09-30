Estate law, Yameen trial and MP disclosures

Attorney General Ahmed Usham hit back at former President Yameen, who warned that Usham and the infrastructure minister would be held legally accountable over the Rasmalé deal, noting that resort leases were extended to 99 years under Yameen's administration in 2015. Unlike resorts, the Rasmalé project would be governed by a real estate law currently being drafted, he revealed. As the commercial terms agreement signed with Eagle Hills was only a letter of intent, definitive agreements would have to be negotiated and the relevant laws passed by parliament before the project can begin, Usham said.
The Criminal Court heard pre-trial motions in the bribery and money laundering retrial of former President Yameen, who is accused of accepting a US$1 million bribe for the sale of Vaavu Aarah. During the hearing, Yameen’s defence lawyers moved to dismiss testimonies from former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb and former MMPRC managing director Abdulla Ziyath, arguing that under new Evidence Act provisions, individuals convicted of corruption lack the "honesty and justness" required to serve as witnesses. Prosecutor Ahmed Shafeeu requested the court reject witnesses submitted by Yameen to prove that the money that entered his account was a dollar exchange transaction, noting Yameen exercised his right to remain silent during police questioning rather than producing the evidence then. Speaking after the hearing, lead defense attorney and Yameen's former Vice President Mohamed Jameel Ahmed described the prosecution as "thirsty" to put Yameen behind bars in the long-running case. He said he expects the trial to move fast and that a next hearing is scheduled for 12 September.
Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and two other MPs declared cash gifts from "well-wishers" in asset declarations published on parliament's website. The speaker reported receiving MVR120,191.76 (US$7,794), which he said was spent on travel and credit card payments. Hulhumalé South MP Dr Ahmed Shamheed, who is campaigning for the MDP presidential ticket, declared US$36,000, while Maafannu South MP Abdulla Rifau declared MVR300,000. Neither disclosed how the money was spent. Machchangolhi North MP Ibrahim Mohamed and Naifaru MP Yaseen Abdulla did not submit their declarations by the 31 August deadline, Adhadhu found.
Majority Leader Ibrahim Falah set up a money exchange business last year, his asset declaration shows. The Inguraidhoo MP and PNC parliamentary group leader registered two new companies in which he holds 90 per cent stakes, Sun Currency Exchange and Sun Craft Construction, and is also a shareholder in three other companies. Falah declared MVR990,000 in parliamentary salary, MVR1.8 million in business profits and MVR2.8 million in rental income, as well as a MVR15 million loan from Bank of Maldives. He owns five properties, including a Hulhumalé plot bought last year for MVR21 million and a house in Malé bought for MVR4 million.
The agriculture ministry issued the first permit for mud crab fattening in the Maldives to Maritol Pvt Ltd, which will run the project in Gaafu Dhaalu Fiyoaree. The company will collect small crabs from the island's wetland and fatten them in individual cages or boxes until their shells harden and their meat content rises, a process that typically takes 15 to 40 days, to sell locally and for export.
Former MP Ali Hussain and MDP national council member 'Marz' Ahmed Saleem filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission over the Rasmalé deal. Ali Hussain, who petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday to void the agreement, said questions were raised by handing a large part of land reclaimed at great expense for public housing to Eagle Hills without a bidding process, and that he turned to the ACC because the government had not disclosed the agreement. "Effectively, this land has been given to Eagle Hills for a 99 years that never runs out," he said. Saleem argued the deal effectively transfers permanent ownership to foreigners in violation of the constitution, and that a foreign-controlled marina next to the capital posed a security risk, potentially allowing surveillance technology and other threats into the area beyond the reach of the security forces. He echoed former President Yameen's claim that the project's hidden agenda is to sell Maldivian land to wealthy Israelis.
A 44-year-old Maldivian man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman and threatening to kill her after entering her home in Raa Angolhitheem. Police said the case was first reported on Sunday night at around 8:30pm and the woman received treatment at the island's health center. The man was remanded by the court for a period of 15 days.
Customs seized 8,527,480 cigarette sticks that were illegally smuggled into the country by sea. Customs said it carried out an operation in the Malé commercial harbour on Sunday and discovered the cigarettes hidden in a cargo shipment declared as “general cargo”.