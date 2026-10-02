MDP congress, Hajj flats and transport fines

The opposition MDP opened its three-day congress at the Malé City Council grounds with more than 900 delegates. In his remarks, former President Nasheed, the party's chairman, vowed to unseat President Dr Muizzu. "Lying, deceiving and cheating is this government's only aim. They don't have the slightest intention of doing anything for the people of the Maldives," Nasheed said. Former President told delegates the party had to regain public trust, starting from within. "No individual is bigger than this party, and no party is bigger than this country," Solih said, urging the party to acknowledge past mistakes and set aside unnecessary differences. The party reopened registration for eligible delegates who missed the 25 September deadline. Nearly 1,000 delegates will vote on Saturday on amendments to the party charter, including one that would bar the chairperson from any role in the presidential primary, as well as resolutions on decentralisation. An investment forum offering council projects to investors will be held on Friday.