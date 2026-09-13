The price of privilege: the cost of maintaining an ‘impotent’ legislature
Ninety-three MPs, MVR92 million a year and shrinking scrutiny.
Artwork: Dosain
Total Executive Subjugation: When the ruling party holds a dominant majority, the Majlis dissolves into a high-priced rubber-stamping factory. Cabinet ministers face soft-ball questions, emergency floor debates on pressing economic crises are quietly shelved and critical oversight of public debt or infrastructure projects is discarded in favour of party discipline.
Hyper-Partisan Gridlock: When opposition alliances hold sway or political infighting erupts, parliamentary floor sessions break down into screaming matches, physical altercations, bell-ringing protests and boycotted committee meetings.
India: ~1 MP per 2.5 million citizens.
The United Kingdom: ~1 MP per 100,000 citizens.
The United States: ~1 House Representative per 760,000 citizens.
Constitutional Cap on Majlis Seats: The 5,000-population automatic trigger must be repealed. Parliament should be capped at a fixed, manageable number of seats (for instance, 70 or 75), requiring constituency boundaries to be periodically redrawn rather than endlessly multiplied.
Performance-Linked Compensation: Committee allowances and perks should be tied strictly to tangible output, attendance and rigorous oversight metrics rather than blanket monthly hand-outs.
Trimming Post-Tenure Privileges: Lifetime financial allowances for ex-MPs who served brief terms must be scaled back or phased out entirely, bringing parliamentarians closer in line with the standard pension system applied to civil servants.
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