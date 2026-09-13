'Near miss,' e-commerce caps and southern floods

After a landing craft and tugboat broke loose from their moorings and collided with the Sinamale bridge on Thursday night, Infrastructure Minister Abdulla Muththalib described the incident as a "near miss." An inspection by an expert team from the Chinese construction company found no structural damage with only surface scratches reported, according to both the minister and the Chinese ambassador. The vessels collided with the bridge before passing underneath it and drifting out of Malé atoll. The MNDF later rescued nine crew members from the vessels, which continued taking on water until they sank around 30 miles east of Male’ atoll. Muththalib said the damage to the bridge would be repaired under a maintenance agreement funded through Chinese aid. He said MPL is acquiring two tugboats to intercept and secure drifting vessels before they can collide with bridges or other critical infrastructure, including Velana International Airport.
Bank of Maldives "introduced" new national limits on e-commerce transactions from cards linked to rufiyaa accounts. BML said a collective monthly limit of US$3 million and a daily limit of US$100,000 would apply to transactions with the 150 top e-commerce merchants used by Maldivians. The daily limit resets at 7am. The bank said separate daily limits would apply to different categories: US$50,000 for social media platforms, US$200,000 for travel and booking websites, US$100,000 for essential subscriptions and other vital services and US$60,000 for all other merchants. Transactions related to health and education would be exempt from these limits and would instead be processed under the bank’s overall monthly foreign currency allocation of US$16 million. This is the first time BML has provided details on its foreign transaction limits since introducing restrictions earlier this year. The bank said demand for US dollars to settle international transactions had exceeded its available dollar liquidity, affecting its ability to provide other services, including telegraphic transfers for imports.
Heavy rain over the southern atolls caused flooding in Fuvahmulah and Addu City after the Met Office issued an orange alert on Friday. The National Disaster Management Authority said 70 houses in Feydhoo and two houses in Maradhoo were affected by flooding. Eight people from a household in Feydhoo, including two people with special needs, were moved to temporary shelter after the flooding disrupted essential services and made the home unsuitable for habitation. Large parts of Fuvahmulah were also inundated. NDMA said the MNDF, police and local councils were working to drain floodwaters and place sandbags to prevent water from entering homes, businesses and offices. MNDF also carried out flood drainage and sandbag placement in the capital after its streets were flooded. The MNDF urged seafarers to monitor weather conditions and ensure necessary safety measures were in place before setting out. Cargo operators, diving companies and water sports operators were also advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling in areas under yellow or orange weather alerts.
FIFA banned former FAM president Bassam Adeel Jaleel for life from football-related activities and handed a fine of US$1.23 million for misusing Covid-19 relief funds provided to FAM. FAM’s former director of finance Mohamed Ageel was banned for 10 years and handed a fine of US$184,000 for his part in misusing the funds and failing to cooperate with FIFA’s ethics committee.
MIRA told foreign tour operators, travel agents, online travel agencies, bed banks, accommodation wholesalers, destination management companies, charter operators and booking platforms to register for GST, after the eighth amendment to the GST Act brought inbound tourism products within the tax from 1 October. Accommodation, meals, transport and tourist activities in the Maldives are now treated as supplied here regardless of where the supplier is based. The services are taxed at the rate of 17 per cent with no registration threshold. Operators must pay GST on their margin – the difference between what they charge the guest and what they pay the resort – while agents pay on the booking fee. Returns and payments are in US dollars, monthly for suppliers above US$64,850.84 a month and quarterly below that. Tax applies where the invoice is issued, payment received, or three days after the service, falls on or after 1 October, so bookings made earlier for October stays are not taxed if paid or invoiced before then.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will make a state visit on 14 and 15 September, at Muizzu's invitation, extended when Muizzu visited Malaysia in April 2025. It is Anwar's first visit to the Maldives since taking office in November 2022.
President Muizzu created a new state-owned company called Maldives Awqaf Investments Limited to develop, maintain and manage waqf (endowment) properties.
President Muizzu described Islam as the essence of Maldives cultural sovereignty and independence, during a ceremony attended by senior government officials and diplomats to commemorate 900 years after the Maldives converted to Islam.
School textbooks for key stage one (Grades 1, 2 and 3) will undergo major changes next year, Education Minister Dr Ismail Shafeeu said while speaking at a teacher's conference on Saturday.
Former Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem raised concerns over the housing ministry’s statement defending the sale of a 1,250-square-foot plot in Hulhumalé to Ahmed Zahir. Shameem argued that public land cannot be sold to an individual because it is state property. The ministry had said the decision was made to honour a commitment made to Zahir 23 years ago, following repeated requests and consideration of his living conditions. However, Shameem said the ministry’s statement failed to explain how another person in circumstances similar to Zahir’s could make a request, what they would be entitled to, or what process they would have to follow. He also argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission could not provide legal advice to the ministry on the legitimacy of the transaction, as doing so would compromise the role of the anti-corruption watchdog.
A damaged bulk carrier has been waiting outside the waters of Malé atoll since late July, Adhadhu reported. The vessel, which is carrying material used to make aluminium and has a 30-foot section broken off, had requested permission to dock at Malé harbour but is still awaiting approval, according to Adhadhu, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali said the ruling party would be unable to win the mayoral seat if he were removed from office on “political charges” and a by-election were held. Saud said the removal could also create legal questions over whether the subsequent by-election should be held for a city council or an island council. Saud has been accused of providing false information to secure city status for Thinadhoo. The island had a registered population of 7,906 when former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced its designation as a city in August 2023, below the 10,000-person threshold required for city status. The Elections Commission later recorded Thinadhoo’s population at 10,150.
Police arrested Naushad Moosa, 32 for sleeping in the Furqan mosque in Malè and defecating in the cleansing area and for acting in a manner in violation of accepted social norms. He was detained for 15 days.
Haa Alif Dhihdhoo council issued an advisory to parents raising concern about minors being out of homes past 9pm without a parent or guardian.