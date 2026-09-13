'Near miss,' e-commerce caps and southern floods

MIRA told foreign tour operators, travel agents, online travel agencies, bed banks, accommodation wholesalers, destination management companies, charter operators and booking platforms to register for GST, after the eighth amendment to the GST Act brought inbound tourism products within the tax from 1 October. Accommodation, meals, transport and tourist activities in the Maldives are now treated as supplied here regardless of where the supplier is based. The services are taxed at the rate of 17 per cent with no registration threshold. Operators must pay GST on their margin – the difference between what they charge the guest and what they pay the resort – while agents pay on the booking fee. Returns and payments are in US dollars, monthly for suppliers above US$64,850.84 a month and quarterly below that. Tax applies where the invoice is issued, payment received, or three days after the service, falls on or after 1 October, so bookings made earlier for October stays are not taxed if paid or invoiced before then.