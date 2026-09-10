As El Niño builds, Maldivian reefs are running out of time to recover

What is hard coral cover?

Hard coral cover is the proportion of the reef substrate – the sea floor – that is covered by living hard corals, expressed as a percentage. A coral cover of 25 per cent means a quarter of the surveyed reef area is covered in living hard coral.

Changes are often given as relative increases or declines: the percentage gained or lost from the previous level of coral cover – a percentage of a percentage. If cover falls from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, that is a drop of 10 percentage points, but a relative decline of 25 per cent.

Scientists often use it because it is the easiest measure for monitoring teams and does not require detailed taxonomic or species knowledge. But hard coral cover does not tell the whole story of a reef. Changes in coral species or a decline in reef fish can also signal degraded reef health.